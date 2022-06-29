ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Puerto Rico police uncover island's biggest pot greenhouse

recordpatriot.com
 3 days ago

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico police said they raided the island's largest hydroponic marijuana greenhouse on Tuesday, with nearly 2,000 plants being grown in a former addiction treatment center. Police Commissioner...

www.recordpatriot.com

Comments / 0

Related
MetalSucks

10 Metal Things You Might Not Know About Puerto Rico, by San Juan’s Moths

Listen to Moths‘ riveting new album Space Force, and one might assume the progressive stoner-death band call Brooklyn or Portland their home. But no dice — Moths hail from San Juan, Puerto Rico, a city that many of us have heard of or visited but, if we’re being honest, on which a lot of us might not know a ton about. The truth is that while Puerto Rico has a long and storied musical history, its metallic tradition hasn’t received much widespread recognition. Of course, a record like Space Force will help change that, as Moths’ unpredictable sound will no doubt excite a legion of new listeners.
BROOKLYN, NY
travellemming.com

13 Best Cities in Puerto Rico in 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

Travelers often stay in San Juan when they’re visiting the island, but there are a ton of great cities in Puerto Rico other than the capital. Puerto Rico is an unincorporated territory of the United States with 78 cities and towns spread across mountains and coasts. As a Puerto Rico local born and raised in the metropolitan area, I know many travelers seek destinations with beaches, shopping malls, restaurants, and lively nightlife.
TRAVEL
kiiky.com

10 Best School Districts in Long Island (2022)

A school district is a geographical area for the local administration of elementary or secondary schools. They are special entities that are tasked with education and are governed autonomously or by the local government. There are about 13,800 school districts in the USA and Long Island has the most interesting...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Rico Police#Medical Marijuana
recordpatriot.com

Texas police: 4 migrants killed in smuggling attempt

ENCINAL, Texas (AP) — Four migrants died Thursday and three other people were injured in a highway crash in Texas that authorities described as another fatal human smuggling attempt during a tragic week near the U.S.-Mexico border. The crash happened in Encinal, a small town where a tractor-trailer carrying...
ENCINAL, TX
recordpatriot.com

Experts: California lacked safeguards for gun owner info

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Cybersecurity experts say the California Department of Justice apparently failed to follow basic security procedures on its website, exposing the personal information of potentially hundreds of thousands of gun owners. The website was designed to only show general data about the number and location of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
recordpatriot.com

North Dakota AG clears farmland purchase tied to Bill Gates

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota's attorney general has found the sale of a couple thousand acres of prime farmland to a group tied to Bill Gates complies with a Depression-era law meant to protect family farms because the land is being leased back to farmers. The state's Republican...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
franchising.com

Qdoba Mexican Eats Opens Its First Location in Puerto Rico, More Planned

Qdoba, a leading fast-casual Mexican restaurant, announced the opening of its first location in Puerto Rico. Located at 21 Gonzalez Giusti Avenue in Guaynabo’s San Patricio Village, the 3,500-s.f. restaurant officially opened to the public on June 6, adding 30 new jobs to the local area, with more than 500 new jobs predicted over the next 5 years as expansion plans progress.
RESTAURANTS
recordpatriot.com

To avoid blackouts, California may tap fossil fuel plants

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Looking to avoid power blackouts, California may turn to the one energy source it's otherwise desperate to get rid of: fossil fuels. A sweeping energy proposal Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Thursday puts the state in the business of buying power to ensure there's enough to go around during heat waves that strain the grid. But some critics say the method of getting there is at odds with the state's broader climate goals, because it paves the way for the state to tap aging gas-fired power plants and add backup generators fueled by diesel.
CALIFORNIA STATE
recordpatriot.com

Alex Murdaugh charged in money laundering and drug scheme

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Once prominent and soon-to-be disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh has been indicted again, this time prosecutors saying his crimes extended to an eight-year money laundering and painkiller ring with a friend and former client charged with trying to help him commit suicide. Murdaugh wrote...
COLUMBIA, SC
ctbites.com

40+ Places in Connecticut for Lobster, Clambakes, + Seafood Shacks (2022 Guide)

One fish, two fish, red fish…lobster. And seafood in all its forms. Oh yeah, baby! Get the bibs, the frosty beers and get crackin’, shuckin’ and lovin’. Nothing signals the start of summer quite like eating by the water while the sunshine sparkles on the waves. Picture, if you will, your teeth sinking into a lobster roll dripping with drawn butter, or wistfully dragging fresh steamers through (more) butter or popping hot-out-the-fryer clam strips and fritters into your mouth. Whether dining on land or by sea, seafood rules the roost this season. These simple summer pleasures make time stand still for a few blissful moments. Summer is here, and food is easy.
CONNECTICUT STATE
GreenwichTime

CT seems to be bucking national trend of Democrats becoming Republicans

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Since the 2020 presidential election, a higher percentage of Connecticut Republicans have left the party to become unaffiliated or Democrats, than Democrats who flipped parties or became unaffiliated, according to data from the Secretary of the State. Connecticut seems...
CONNECTICUT STATE
kolomkobir.com

San Antonio Zoo helps conserve endangered Puerto Rican toad population

The San Antonio Zoo recently released Puerto Rican Crested Toad Tadpoles into their native habitat, after conservation efforts to help revitalize the endangered species. At one time, the species was believed to be extinct, however one fluctuating population persists in the Guanica National Forest in the southern portion of the main island. Anywhere from 1,000 to 3,000 adult toads exist today. The biggest threats to their survival are habitat loss and invasive species, according to the U.S Fish and Wildlife.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
recordpatriot.com

Stay away from foam when swimming, state health dept. advises

Michigan residents are reminded to avoid foam on waterbodies like lakes, rivers and streams as temperatures warm to reduce exposure to so-called "forever chemicals" called PFAS. Foam can form on any waterbody and sometimes can have harmful chemicals in it like high levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances commonly known...
MICHIGAN STATE
sheltonherald.com

Votes are in: This is Connecticut’s most underrated pizza

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Pepe’s. Sally’s. Modern. These spots are inevitably thrown into the discussion when talking about the best pies in the state. However, in the crevices of (arguably) the pizza capital of the country — whether outside New Haven or in — lie overlooked and underrated pizzerias that are certainly worth the trip.
NEW HAVEN, CT
News 12

Dental, transportation benefits now also available to adults without children through Covered Connecticut program

Access Health CT announced Tuesday new eligibility requirements for the Covered Connecticut Program that as of July 1, 2022, the program provides dental coverage and non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT) benefits. The program is available to eligible Connecticut residents at no cost, created and funded by the State of Connecticut and...
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy