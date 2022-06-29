Man arrested in Floyd County for owning and distributing child pornography

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A man was arrested in Floyd County after an investigation found he had been sharing sexually explicit material involving children online.

Christopher Jacob Hall, 24, was arrested after the undercover investigation revealed he had been sharing child pornography online, according to a press release.

Troopers say the KSP Electronic Crime Branch started the investigation after learning of what Hall is accused of doing.

The Kentucky State Police says it was an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation.

Hall’s residence in Harold was searched on Tuesday. The press release says the items allegedly used for the crime were taken to the Kentucky State Police’s forensic laboratory for further investigation.

Hall is being charged with 20 counts of Possession Matter Portraying a Minor under the age of 12 in a Sexual Performance and one count of Distributing Matter Portraying a Minor under the age of 12 in a Sexual Performance.

They say Hall can face up to ten years in prison.

Hall is currently being held at the Floyd County Detention Center.

