ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - It’s Primary Day in Illinois and the polls in the Metro East counties will be open early Tuesday morning. The big race of the day will be between District 13 Representative Rodney Davis and District 15 Representative Mary Miller. In previous elections, voters in Godfrey were in District 13, which elected Rodney Davis. Now they are in District 15 which puts Davis up against Miller. Both candidates are Republicans and are already in congress.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO