Washington state looks to emulate Oregon's toughest-in-the-nation health care merger law.When it comes to the nationwide abortion access struggle triggered last week by the U.S. Supreme Court, Oregon has a potent tool found nowhere else. Oregon's toughest-in-the-nation law regulating mergers that went into effect this year gives state officials the authority to deny significant health care industry consolidations that would result in higher prices, less competition or restricted access. Significantly, that power is explicitly intended to, among other things, protect access to abortion and other reproductive health services such as by restricting expansions of religious-based providers. And now, in the...

OREGON STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO