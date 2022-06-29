ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

‘It’s Common Sense, Mostly’: Eyes Are On Illegal Fireworks Use As Sacramento Vendors, Fire Agencies Prepare For 4th Of July Weekend

By Andrew Haubner
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KwIkw_0gP5VKLB00

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Ahead of the Fourth of July weekend, Sacramento fire agencies will be stepping up enforcement on preventing illegal fireworks use.

Raphael Garcia is part of a Knights of Columbus group selling legal “safe-and-sane” fireworks in West Sacramento. Since the start of the pandemic, the stands have been selling out their stocks each year. Garcia doesn’t see that changing in 2022.

“I’m hoping the cancellation of the Cal Expo fireworks and gas prices being so high, we’ll sell a lot,” he explained.

But he and his team are just hoping everyone plays it safe this year, utilizing safe practices with the legal fireworks they sell.

“We can only make so many suggestions,” says Garcia. “Hopefully everybody stays safe. Keep it safe. Watch where you’re lighting them off. Hopefully, no grass fires this year.”

In the city of Sacramento, Fire Marshal Jason Lee is preparing to patrol.

“We probably have 8-10 patrol vehicles for both the fire department and city code enforcement,” he says. “What we’ll do is issue citations from a visual verification that a firework has left the ground or is being used on a property.”

The use of illegal fireworks can carry a $1,000 fine for the first offense. If you get fined twice in one year, there is an additional fine of $2,500 which can double to $5,000 for each offense after that.

“We monitor the complaints two ways,” Lee says. “There’s a reporting phone number called 808Fire. Also, we use a third-party app called MailIn. Anyone can download the app and then report fireworks directly to us.”

For those using legal fireworks, Lee advises to not throw recently used fireworks in the trash immediately.

“Have safety measures in place, have a bucket of water or a hose nearby,” he says.

Meanwhile, Garcia is just hoping everyone stays smart this holiday weekend.

“Let’s hope they do the right thing. It’s common sense mostly,” he said.

There is new Sacramento enforcement starting Tuesday, June 28 and runs through Monday, July 4. After 11:00 p.m., all fireworks use, including the use of legal safe-and-sane fireworks is prohibited and subject to enforcement.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Metro Fire Ramps Up Fire Resources For Fourth Of July Weekend

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) — The Fourth of July weekend is dubbed the “Super Bowl” for firefighters and arson investigators in Sacramento County who are at peak staff and resources to keep up with the number of calls related to fireworks and the fires they may start. Saturday afternoon, Metro Fire of Sacramento responded to the American River Parkway in Carmichael to a fire that started from a “Safe and Sane” firework, the classification of legal fireworks in California known as a “ground flower.” The firework was lit by a juvenile and set off on dry grass and brush along the river. A...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yolo County Program Trades Safe Fireworks For Illegal Ones

YLO COUNTY (CBS13) – Fourth of July fireworks are a growing fear for firefighters and first responders, so one agency said they’ll trade you for yours. “Help us, as a community, minimize the impacts of dangerous fireworks,” said Lt. Jason Winger with the West Sacramento Police Department. Winger asked neighbors if they’d like to make a deal. For the first time ever, in partnership with TNT and Phantom, the county took residents’ illegal fireworks and offered safe ones in return free of charge. “We have somebody bringing in and trading in fireworks for safe and sane fireworks,” Winger said. The agency hopes it will help...
YOLO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

State Officials Investigating After Multiple Geese Shot With Blow Darts In Natomas Area

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Four geese were shot with an illegal blow dart in the Natomas area. Wildlife experts say it’s a disturbing trend that seems to be growing. “We’ve got cormorants, we’ve got the snowy egrets,” Michele Dodge said. Dodge is a wildlife capture specialist that frequents this public pond off of Truxel Road in Natomas. “I’ve actually been out here several times tracking the injured geese,” she said. In the last few weeks, Dodge has helped rescue several Canada geese who were shot with blow darts and transported them to Gold Country Wildlife Rescue in Auburn. On Friday, one of her colleagues at Gold...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Amador County Couple’s Art Raises Nearly $200K For Wildfire Victims

AMADOR CITY (CBS13) — It’s a spark of good as California enters wildfire season. An Amador County couple has raised nearly $200,000 for wildfire victims with their art. You’ve likely seen the image: a bear hugging the Golden State with the caption, “I love you California.” “I think the image brings out that emotion in people,” said Eric Rewitzer of 3 Fish Studios. Artists Annie Galvin and Eric Rewitzer had been making the print for years as a nod to an image on sheet music from 1913. “I like to think that we brought it back to life and gave people that have fondness...
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
West Sacramento, CA
Government
City
West Sacramento, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rices Fire In Nevada County Now 45% Contained; Several Homes Destroyed

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — The latest on the Rices Fire in Nevada County: There was minimal fire activity overnight which allowed firefighters to increase containment to 45 percent while mopping up hotspots, Cal Fire said in an update Sunday morning. Acreage remains at 904 with full containment still expected Tuesday. Cal Fire reports there are 10 structures threatened at this time, but Sunday’s relatively low winds and temperatures in the 80s will provide more opportunity for firefighting personnel to increase containment and extinguish any remaining hot spots. Previous day’s (July 2) updates below: 7:17 p.m. Containment on the Rices Fire again grew through Saturday to 35%...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento County Launches Food Waste Collection In July

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Starting in July, thousands of people in Sacramento County will have to think twice before dumping their leftovers in the trash — actually, any food for that matter. County residents are now required to put food waste in what many people consider the green waste cart. Collections start Monday, July 4. The statewide law actually went into effect in January, but Sacramento County was not ready until now. The cities of Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rancho Cordova, and Sacramento are also launching their own food scrap collections next month. “I know that food scraps are supposed to go in there,”...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento City Council Cancels Special Meeting After Sean Loloee Agrees To Independent Review Of Residency

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento city leaders have canceled their special council meeting set for Friday over claims one council member doesn’t live in the district he represents. The Sacramento Bee reported Sean Loloee, who represents Del Paso Heights, actually lives in Granite Bay in a home owned by his wife. Loloee says his wife and their children live there, but he still lives in Sacramento. Mayor Darrell Steinberg called for a special council meeting to publicly address the questions and for Loloee to explain where he has lived since being elected. However, in a statement released Friday morning, Loloee announced he would be willing to work with the City Attorney’s Office in an independent investigation. Loloee’s statement means there is no need for the Friday meeting, City Attorney Susana Alcala Wood said. Results of the independent review will be released when completed, but it’s unclear when it will be done.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

List: 4th Of July Events In The Sacramento Area

Many greater Sacramento Valley communities are putting on events and firework shows this Fourth of July season. The following parades and fireworks are scheduled to happen: 37th Annual Rancho Cordova (2 day event) Location: Hagan Park Price: $10 parking (cash only), $5 admission online, free for ages 5 and under July 3 from 4 p.m. – 11 p.m. July 4 at 9 a.m. All American Mile Road Race and parade, 9:45 p.m. fireworks show Includes: food, beer, carnival rides, concerts, the circus and fireworks Carnival by Los Marolitos Circus (tumblers, acrobats, aerialists, trapeze artists and contortionists): July 3 and 4 from 5-7 p.m. Cripple Creek Band and Queens Nation:...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Sense#4th Of July#Fire Marshal#Fire Hose#Sacramento Vendors#Knights Of Columbus
CBS Sacramento

Sheriff: Jia Huang, Missing Hiker From San Francisco, Drowned In Desolation Wilderness

EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The body of a missing hiker from San Francisco has been found in the Desolation Wilderness near Lake Aloha. According to the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office, they first got a report about an abandoned tent on Tuesday near Lake Aloha. The tent looked to have been blown over by the wind. Deputies say a USFS Wilderness Permit and a driver’s license belonging to 32-year-old Jia Huang were among the personal items found at the site. Huang’s family told authorities that he was known to camp along and was scheduled to come home on Wednesday. Based on information...
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Brother Of Anthony Williams, Who Was Struck And Killed By Former Placer County CEO, Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The brother of the Inderkum High School basketball star who was hit and killed by former Placer County CEO Todd Leopold has filed a wrongful death lawsuit. The lawsuit is seeking damages from Leopold, including costs of the funeral and burial of 18-year-old Anthony Williams. Rocklin police say Williams was walking in the street at night in March when Leopold hit and killed him. After a weeks-long investigation, Leopold was not charged in the crash. Leopold resigned from his position this week. The Placer County Board of Supervisors had already announced plans to terminate him after investigating an unrelated discrimination and harassment complaint.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man, 50, Dies After Shooting At Stockton Park

STOCKTON (CBS13) – A 50-year-old man has died after a shooting at a Stockton park late Friday morning. Stockton police say officers responded to the 5400 block of Cosumnes Drive just after 10 a.m. to investigate reports of a person shot. There, officers found a man at Spanos Park who had been shot at least once. That man was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Homicide detectives have taken over the investigation. No motive or suspect information has been released at this point. The name of the man killed has also not yet been released.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crews Contain 500-Acre Vegetation Fire South Of Davis

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — Firefighters contained a large vegetation fire that flared up Tuesday south of Davis. The fire grew to 500 acres in size and was burning near County Roads 104 and 36, near the Yolo and Solano county lines. Firefighters were performing mop-up duties heading into the night. The Davis Fire Department said there have been no reports of injuries and no structures are threatened, though, it appears firefighters initially responded to the area for a structure fire a little after noon. The fire was causing poor air quality all through the area. Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District reports that the smoke from the fire was making sensors register moderate to unhealthy for sensitive groups into the West Sacramento and Natomas areas.
DAVIS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Sacramento

North Highlands Fire Leaves 11 People With No Place To Live

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Eleven people have no place to live after a fire destroyed a home in North Highlands this morning. Around 1:45 a.m., Sacramento Metro Fire responded to reports of a fire on Jackson Street and Winona Way. Firefighters were able to contain the fire before it could damage a nearby home. Luckily, no injuries were reported and Red Cross assisted the large family with getting to a safe place.    
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Dixon Resident Identified As Body Found In Garbage Truck In Yolo County

YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — The person found dead inside a Yolo County garbage truck on Tuesday was identified as a Dixon resident. The Dixon Police Department said a coroner identified the body as Miguel Peñuelas. Dixon police said that they were contacted by Davis police who said that a waste disposal service found the body while dropping off trash collected from the city of Dixon. Investigators said it appears Peñuelas climbed into a dumpster about an hour before a truck came to pick it up and covered himself with cardboard. The driver discovered the body when disposing of the contents of the truck at a dump in Yolo County. There were no signs of foul play and the death appears to be accidental, police said.
CBS Sacramento

Person Cited After Roman Candle Starts Small Fire In Woodland

WOODLAND (CBS13) — A person has been cited after allegedly firing off illegal fireworks in Woodland late Monday night. The Woodland Police Department says, just before midnight, officers responded to the area of W. Beamer Street and N. Ashley Avenue after they spotted aerial fireworks in the neighborhood. Officers got to the scene in time to see the suspect trying to put out a small fire that had been caused by the roman candle. That person was promptly given a $1,000 citation, police say. Sales of safe and sane fireworks begin on Tuesday at noon. Aerial fireworks, like roman candles, are illegal in California unless used under a special display license.
WOODLAND, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Police Shoot 75-Year-Old Man Allegedly Assaulting Wife

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Roads in the area of Gilgunn Way in South Sacramento were closed Saturday morning as officers investigated an officer-involved shooting. Shortly before 12:15 a.m., officers were called to a residence in the 5600 bock of Gilgunn Way for a report of a man threatening to kill his wife who was also on scene. Officers learned the 75-year-old was armed with a knife, and the wife had locked herself in a bathroom inside the residence, according to a news release. Once on scene, they saw the man was reportedly armed with two knives and communicated with him for more 10 minutes, utilizing verbal de-escalation techniques in an attempt to disarm him. Eventually, the individual, who remained armed, moved inside the bathroom and allegedly assaulted his wife. The victim was heard screaming as officers entered the residence, police said. Officers confronted the individual and one officer fired their duty weapon, rendering medical aid until the suspect was transported to a hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced deceased, according to police. Neither the victim nor any officers were injured during this incident.
CBS Sacramento

Six People Displaced After Early Morning House Fire In Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Firefighters say smoke detectors alerted people inside a Citrus Heights home about an early morning fire on Friday. Metro Fire of Sacramento says, just before 1 a.m., firefighters responded to the 7500 block of Cedar Drive for a house fire. Crews arrived just before 1:00am this morning to a house fire with heavy fire from the front side. 6 occupants were alerted by smoke detectors, and safely evacuated prior to our arrival. No injuries reported, the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/BpG1VThUQq — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 1, 2022 Crews found “heavy fire” coming from the front side of the home. Firefighters say the six people inside the home at the time got out safely after being alerted about the fire by smoke detectors. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Rivers See Crowds With Triple-Digit Heat, Also Rescue Calls

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – Sunday marked the sixth day in a row with a high temperature of 100 degrees or higher for Sacramento, according to the National Weather Service. It’s the type of heat that makes one wince at the forecast, but one can easily forget along the American River. “It cools you down for the whole day,” said Isabel Hernandez-Woodruff of Carmichael. “You don’t even feel that 104 – if that’s what it is.” While people find respite, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District reminds people to use their life jackets. Parks along the river often have free life jackets for children. Also, Metro Fire offers...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Vegetation Fire Near Rancho Cordova Burns Through Outbuilding On Business Lot

RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) – A fast-moving vegetation fire burned roughly 10 acres Monday near Rancho Cordova, claiming one vehicle and an outbuilding. The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District says the fire started around 2 p.m., spreading to a business lot along White Rock Road. The fire threatened millions of dollars in heavy equipment, trucks, trailers, and several buildings. With the help of workers on the site, crews moved the heavy equipment from the fire’s path. However, the flames still burned through an outbuilding, a storage container and one vehicle. No one was hurt. Firefighters battled the flames with trucks and a helicopter. Crews will remain on the scene until all the hotspots are snuffed out, the district said.
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: DUI Suspect Crashes On I-80, Tries To Grab Officer’s Gun

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — California Highway Patrol is saying thank you to the passersby who jumped in to help an officer dealing with a combative DUI suspect along Interstate 80. The incident happened just after 3 p.m. Wednesday. CHP says they got a report about a possible DUI suspect along the eastbound side of the freeway near Madison Avenue. An officer managed to catch up to the suspect just after it rear-ended a big rig in the area. The suspect then started fighting with the officer – and even allegedly grabbed the officer’s duty weapon at one point. Noticing the situation, some passing motorists stopped to help. CHP says, without that extra help, the situation could have ended much differently.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
73K+
Followers
18K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy