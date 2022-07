BOONE, Iowa – A soil health workshop will be held Aug. 4 at Iowa State University’s Field Extension Education Laboratory southwest of Ames. Participants will learn how to evaluate soil health and communicate about soil health related topics more effectively. They will also have the opportunity to network and learn from both new and seasoned soil health professionals from across the state and become more knowledgeable and confident in discussing soil health information.

