ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belle Isle, FL

Belle Isle police arrest bank robbery suspect just out of jail for multiple other robberies

By WFTV.com News Staff
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fnL0S_0gP5UOuI00
Nacoe Brown

BELLE ISLE, Fla. — Belle Isle police arrested a bank robbery suspect Tuesday who they say had just done almost 20 years in prison for another string of violent robberies.

Police say 54-year-old Nacoe Ray Brown walked into the McCoy Federal Credit Union on McCoy Road just after 12:30 p.m.

According to investigators, Brown handed one of the tellers a note implying he had a gun and demanded money.

He was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash, but with help from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, was later found at a hotel right next to the bank.

Police say Brown had his bags packed and appeared to be preparing to leave.

Belle Isle police described Brown as a “seasoned” bank robber who was recently released from prison after serving 19 years for multiple other bank robberies.

According to court records, Brown committed four bank robberies in the Baltimore area in 2001 that were noted for the disguises he would wear and the violence he would use towards bank employees. He was convicted of those robberies in federal court and sentenced in 2002.

Belle Isle police say no injuries were reported in Tuesday’s robbery.

Brown is currently being held in the Orange County jail on no bond, charged with robbery with the threat of a weapon and grand theft.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
leesburg-news.com

20-year-old man arrested with stolen gun after report of negligent discharge

A 20-year-old man was arrested with a stolen gun after a report of a negligent discharge in Leesburg. Leesburg police officers were investigating a negligent discharge of a firearm on Monday at a residence located in the 900 block of West Dixie Avenue when one of the officers made contact with 20-year-old Walter Gaines Jr., who volunteered that he had learned the firearm had been reported stolen after he came to possess it.
LEESBURG, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belle Isle, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Orange County, FL
City
Belle Isle, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Orange County, FL
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Bank Robberies#Police#Cox Media Group
click orlando

Brevard County deputy takes own life, sheriff’s office says

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Brevard County sheriff’s deputy died by suicide, officials said Friday, although few details have been released. The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death. News 6 has decided not to name the deputy. Palm Bay police reportedly responded to the deputy’s home...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Kidnapping Suspect Shot Dead; Hostages Freed

Indian River County - Wednesday June 29, 2022: Indian River County Sheriff deputies gave chase to a vehicle involved in a reported kidnapping that began in Osceola County and ended Saturday night in Brevard County where the suspect was shot and killed. The two women in his vehicle were freed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

WATCH: Hispanic Youth SHOOTS Orlando Police Officer at Mall at Millenia

In a recently published video, a young Hispanic man can be seen shooting at a police officer outside the Millenia Mall. It all started when Sebastián Sepúlveda Román, 19, was seen drinking from a bottle of alcohol that he kept in a bundle. The officer manages to escort the young man to one of the mall entrances, when he asks him to remove the bundle.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Woman arrested on felony charge of driving while license suspended

A woman was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended when she was caught back behind the wheel in Lady Lake. Elizabeth Jasmine Roman, 28, of Leesburg, was at the wheel of a black 2015 Chevrolet Malibu at 7:53 a.m. Monday when she was pulled over at County Road 466 and Clay Avenue, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Man shot in attempted carjacking in Orange County

ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was shot early Wednesday morning during an attempted carjacking in Orange County. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 4:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of South Orange Blossom Trail. Officials say a man in his 20s was approached by two...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Orlando Police Department debuts new 'Pride Patrol Car'

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Police Department debuted its new ride on Facebook Thursday afternoon. Chief Eric Smith and the department's LGBTQ+ Liaison and Ally Officers introduced the new rainbow police cruiser to mark the end of Pride Month. The Pride Patrol Car is also meant to honor the 49...
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
98K+
Followers
110K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy