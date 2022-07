Our Mom died two days after summer arrived in 2022. Marilyn June Pfefer waited for her daughter to arrive from Colorado before taking her last breath in the evening of June 24, 2022. She is survived by her children, friends, pets and many others who knew her and the famous candied apples that she and her husband made and handed out every Halloween from their home on Bluff Blvd. in Columbia, Missouri.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO