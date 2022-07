Columbia College hired former Missouri women’s basketball guard Jordan Chavis as an assistant coach Wednesday. Chavis ranks fifth in MU program history in 3-pointers made with 149 and started every game during her senior season in 2019-20. She averaged 7.3 points and shot 42.4% from behind the arc that year for MU. In the three seasons before that, she appeared in 100 games and started seven of them.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO