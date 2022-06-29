ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Angels' Archie Bradley shut down for at least four weeks with elbow fracture

By Anthony Franco
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NipaN_0gP5TOwV00

Los Angeles Angels reliever Archie Bradley was placed on the 15-day injured list with a fracture in his throwing elbow. Trainer Mike Frostad tells reporters, including Sam Blum of the Athletic and Sarah Valenzuela of the Los Angeles Times, that he’ll be shut down from throwing entirely for at least four weeks.

Frostad estimated it’ll be multiple months before he’s able to return to the majors. Bradley suffered the injury during Sunday’s brawl between the Angels and Mariners, when he slipped trying to climb over the dugout railing.

Signed to a $3.75M guarantee over the offseason, Bradley has made 21 appearances on the year. He owns a 4.82 ERA across 18 2/3 innings, striking out just 19.2% of batters faced. It’s the second consecutive season in which he’s not missed many bats, but Bradley has continued to shoulder high-leverage innings late in games. To his credit, the right-hander has induced grounders on almost three-fifths of batted balls against him.

Unfortunately, the Angels will now be without one their more trusted late-game arms for the foreseeable future. An eventual transfer to the 60-day injured list seems all but inevitable, as the 29-year-old is seemingly looking at a September return at the earliest. That obviously won’t afford him much time to demonstrate his health before he again hits the open market next winter.

The fracture also all but eliminates the possibility of the Angels moving Bradley midseason. Entering play Tuesday with a 36-40 record, the Angels could find themselves dealing away short-term players in advance of the Aug. 2 trade deadline. Flipping Bradley wouldn’t have brought back a massive return, but there’d likely have been some interest from other clubs.

Players on the injured list can still be traded, but it’s hard to envision another team dealing for Bradley at this point. He seems unlikely to be available for more than the final month of the regular season, at best, and his status as an impending free agent means there isn’t any long-term upside in acquiring him for a contending club.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs outright Sean Newcomb

Cubs lefty Sean Newcomb went unclaimed on waivers following last week’s DFA and has been assigned outright to Triple-A Iowa, the team announced to reporters (Twitter link via Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times). As Lee points out, Newcomb has up to 48 hours to determine whether he will...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB issues 12 suspensions for Angels-Mariners brawl

Major League Baseball has handed down 12 suspensions arising from yesterday’s bench-clearing brawl between the Angels and Mariners. The league also handed out undisclosed fines. Nine of the individuals disciplined are from the Angels, while the Mariners lose a trio of players. The discipline is as follows:. Angels. Interim...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Paul DeJong unlikely to earn Cardinals' roster spot back from Tommy Edman?

After years of declining offense, the Cardinals optioned Paul DeJong to the minors in early May. Since that time, he’s showed some improved results, relatively speaking. Through 37 games with the Triple-A Memphis Redbirds, he’s hitting .230/.276/.500. The resulting 95 wRC+ is still below league average, but is miles ahead of the 25 wRC+ he posted at the MLB level this year.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Mookie Betts will have new role with Dodgers after injury return, per Dave Roberts

The Los Angeles Dodgers are hoping to get star outfielder Mookie Betts back from the IL before long. Manager Dave Roberts revealed on Wednesday that the team is hoping to have Betts back in action before the All-Star Break, which begins Tuesday, July 19. While Roberts didn’t reveal a specific date for the 29-year-old to […] The post Mookie Betts will have new role with Dodgers after injury return, per Dave Roberts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Anaheim, CA
Sports
City
Bradley, CA
Local
California Sports
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Could St. Louis sign Trevor Rosenthal?

Some people inside the St. Louis Cardinals organization would reportedly “love” to sign veteran free-agent reliever Trevor Rosenthal. The top priority for the St. Louis Cardinals at the trade deadline should be to upgrade the bullpen. I believe that they should add one, perhaps two, arms to a unit that is in desperate need (once again) of new life in the late innings.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kristen Edman, the Wife of Cardinals Player Tommy Edman

Tommy Edman is a Cardinals fan-favorite player for good reason. And his recent walk-off home run only further proved it. The baseman’s game also draws curiosity and attention to his personal life. Tommy Edman’s wife, Kristen Edman, is no stranger to his social media followers. She’s also a regular presence at Cardinals games. Fans want to know more about who this WAG is and her background, which remains a little obscure to them. So we reveal more details on her in this Kristen Edman wiki.
POWAY, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers resurrecting pursuit of failed trade target?

The Los Angeles Lakers may be trying to reverse a recent goof-up. Matt Moore of The Action Network reports Wednesday that the Lakers have circled back to targeting a trade for Indiana Pacers guard Buddy Hield. The Lakers were on the verge of landing Hield, then with the Sacramento Kings, last summer. But they had a last-minute change of heart and redirected the assets that would have been used to acquire Hield to trade for former MVP Russell Westbrook instead.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Fracture#Los Angeles Angels#Baseball#Sports#Athletic#The Los Angeles Times
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds outright infielder Colin Moran

The Cincinnati Reds announced that corner infielder Colin Moran has cleared waivers and been assigned outright to Triple-A Louisville. He has the right to refuse a minor league assignment as a player with between four and five years of big league service time but doing so would require forfeiting what remains of his $1M guaranteed salary.
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals are exploring Andrew Benintendi trades

With the Royals struggling, Andrew Benintendi has been seen as a logical trade candidate as the deadline approaches. To this end, “the Royals are actively seeking a buyer for” the outfielder, The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham writes. There isn’t any indication that a deal could be close,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers to select Stefen Romero

The Dodgers plan to select the contract of outfielder Stefen Romero on Wednesday, reports J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group. He will take the place of infielder Hanser Alberto, who is being placed on the paternity list. It will be Romero’s first big league appearance since 2016, capping a six-year odyssey that’s taken him around the world.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto absent from Dodgers' lineup Wednesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander German Marquez and the Colorado Rockies. Alberto hit his second home run of the season on Tuesday, but he's on the bench a day later. Gavin Lux is on second base while Jake Lamb starts in left field and bats seventh.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
97.3 The Fan

Padres lose to Dodgers 3-1

Thursday’s game against the Dodgers started out better than it ended. First was the return of Manny Machado to the lineup, who doubled in his first at bat and came around to score in the 1st inning.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hoops Rumors

Forward Juan Toscano-Anderson to sign with Lakers

Free agent forward Juan Toscano-Anderson , who just won a championship with the Golden State Warriors, has agreed to a deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, agent Erika Ruiz told Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. The terms of the contract were not disclosed. As Haynes details, Toscano-Anderson went undrafted out...
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets select three-time Gold Glove OF Ender Inciarte

The Mets announced they selected outfielder Ender Inciarte onto the major league roster before Tuesday evening’s matchup with the Astros. Fellow outfielder Nick Plummer has been optioned to Triple-A Syracuse to clear an active roster spot, while the club designated left-hander Locke St. John for assignment to free space on the 40-man roster.
SYRACUSE, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals place Jack Flaherty, Harrison Bader on IL

The Cardinals announced Monday afternoon that both Jack Flaherty and Harrison Bader are headed to the injured list. Flaherty, as a pitcher, lands on the 15-day IL with what the team is calling a right shoulder strain. The position player Bader heads to the 10-day IL as he battles plantar fasciitis in his right foot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners select catcher Andrew Knapp

The Mariners selected catcher Andrew Knapp onto the big league roster before Monday's matchup with the Orioles. Fellow backstop Luis Torrens is headed to the 10-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. Seattle already had a vacancy on the 40-man roster. Knapp signed a minor league contract with the M’s...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mariners release relievers Sergio Romo, Joey Gerber

The Seattle Mariners announced this evening that relievers Sergio Romo and Joey Gerber have each cleared waivers and been granted their unconditional release. Both pitchers were designated for assignment in recent days and are now free agents. Romo is the more accomplished and well-known of the duo. A 15-year MLB...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy