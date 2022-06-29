ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Sisolak signs executive order for reproductive health in Nevada

By Bronson Christian
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
On Tuesday, Gov. Steve Sisolak signed an executive order designed to bolster protections for reproductive freedom in Nevada.

The following would occur under the executive order according to a press release:

  • No Information or Assistance to Other States: No executive department agency or employee may provide any information or use time, money or other resources to assist another state that seeks to impose civil or criminal liability upon a person for receiving, assisting or providing reproductive health care services.
  • Health Care Professional Protection: Health care and other licensed professionals in Nevada must be protected by State Boards and Commissions that oversee these professionals and should not be disqualified or disciplined in Nevada based on discipline threatened or imposed under the laws of another State for services related to reproductive health care.
  • No Extradition: The Office of the Governor will decline any request received from another state to issue a warrant for the arrest or surrender of any person charged with a criminal violation of a law of that other State if the violation alleged involves reproductive health care services.

