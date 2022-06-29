Gov. Sisolak signs executive order for reproductive health in Nevada

Photo courtesy of The Republic MonitorThe Republic Monitor. Millions Of California Residents will be receiving a Tax Rebate Check in their bank accounts soon. Californians will be receiving direct payments of up to $1,050 to help offset the high price of gas and other goods. The direct payments to Californians will go out after Governor Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders reached an agreement on the framework for the 2022/2023 state budget, the governor's office announced on Sunday.

