Green Bay Packers 90-man roster by uniform number

Not only did the Green Bay Packers lose a franchise legend in All-Pro receiver Davante Adams this offseason to the Las Vegas Raiders. But they also lost one of the best down-the-field threats in the NFL in receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs. Just two seasons ago, Scantling led the league in yards-per-receptions with a mark of 20.9. That was the highest average for a receiver since Desean Jackson in 2010. The Green Bay Packers need to find a way to make that production back up this season. That could come from a speedster like rookie Christian Watson (4.3 40-yard dash time). Or, it could come from a veteran like Sammy Watkins, who has a career-high of 17.5 yards-per-reception. That coincidentally came under current Packers WR Coach Jason Vrable, who was his receivers coach in Buffalo earlier in his career. Those are the in-house candidates to take on Scantling's old role. But a really great out-of-house candidate could be someone who has a history with Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur. Free agent receiver Will Fuller.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 18 HOURS AGO