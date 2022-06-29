Green Bay Packers 90-man roster by uniform number

Matt LaFleur’s team kicks off training camp – the unofficial start of the 2022 season – on Wednesday, July 27. Here’s an updating player-by-player look at the Green Bay Packers’ 90-man roster entering training camp, listed by uniform number:
Aaron Rodgers continues to showcase he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Despite climbing in age a bit, Rodgers is doing his thing regularly and more of the same is expected this upcoming season. That's bad news for the rest of the NFC North, as Rodgers has made...
ESPN analyst and former second overall pick Robert Griffin III isn't selling his 2022 Packers stock just yet. On Wednesday the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner took to Twitter to tell folks that he expects Aaron Rodgers to be just fine as he adjusts to life without Davante Adams. Saying he believes Green Bay's receiving core will step up.
Not only did the Green Bay Packers lose a franchise legend in All-Pro receiver Davante Adams this offseason to the Las Vegas Raiders. But they also lost one of the best down-the-field threats in the NFL in receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling to the Kansas City Chiefs. Just two seasons ago, Scantling led the league in yards-per-receptions with a mark of 20.9. That was the highest average for a receiver since Desean Jackson in 2010. The Green Bay Packers need to find a way to make that production back up this season. That could come from a speedster like rookie Christian Watson (4.3 40-yard dash time). Or, it could come from a veteran like Sammy Watkins, who has a career-high of 17.5 yards-per-reception. That coincidentally came under current Packers WR Coach Jason Vrable, who was his receivers coach in Buffalo earlier in his career. Those are the in-house candidates to take on Scantling's old role. But a really great out-of-house candidate could be someone who has a history with Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur. Free agent receiver Will Fuller.
Mike Pettine is now coaching for his third team in the NFC North.The 55 year-old was hired earlier this offseason by Minnesota to be the team's senior defensive assistant under first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell. Pettine was the defensive coordinator of Green Bay Packers from 2018 to 2020. He was...
Bears QB Justin Fields says that at this point in time, his team is not ready to play a regular-season game. “Uh, no. I’m not ready for the season to start,” Fields said, via Courtney Cronin of ESPN. “I’m the type of guy that would like to know I’m prepared. So, right now, I’m just being honest, we’re not ready to play a game right now.”
With training camp set to start on July 27th, Chargers fans will soon get a true first look at the 2022 rookie class, which features at least one full-time starter in first-round guard, Zion Johnson. Meanwhile, the rest of the class will battle for rotational snaps throughout July and August.
