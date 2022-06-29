ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Puerto Rico police uncover island's biggest pot greenhouse

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0gP5RDIw00

Puerto Rico police said they raided the island's largest hydroponic marijuana greenhouse on Tuesday, with nearly 2,000 plants being grown in a former addiction treatment center.

Police Commissioner Antonio López Figueroa said officers discovered the greenhouse in the northern town of Carolina, just east of the capital of San Juan, after receiving a complaint about possible human trafficking. He said no one was found inside the three-story building.

Officials said the plants were nearly six feet (two meters) tall, and that additional marijuana had been packed and was ready for distribution. They said they also found weapons at the site.

López said the investigation is ongoing and that police are seeking to find those responsible for what he called an industrial-level production of pot.

The U.S. territory legalized medical marijuana in 2015 via an executive order, but it hasn’t decriminalized the substance despite recent debate on the issue following proposals of allowing personal possession of anywhere from 14 grams to 28 grams.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Four in custody in Texas migrant smuggling case

Four men are in federal custody after dozens of dead migrants were discovered Monday in the trailer of an apparently abandoned big rig in San Antonio. Two additional arrests were announced Wednesday as the death toll rose to 53. Homero Zamorano Jr. 45, of Pasadena, Texas, was arrested Wednesday on...
Toby Hazlewood

California’s Governor Buys TV Advertising Time in Florida – Could He Be Trying To Win Back Californians Who Moved?

Governor Gavin Newsom of CaliforniaOffice of the Governor of California, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. On June 27 it emerged that Governor Gavin Newsom - the governor of California has invested around $105,000 in cable TV advertising time on July 4, with the adverts to be run in the state of Florida. The news surfaced after the purchase of air time was announced on Twitter:
CALIFORNIA STATE
everythinglubbock.com

New Mexico authorities searching for missing, endangered woman from Lovington

LOVINGTON, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from New Mexico State Police:. The following information is for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Adult Advisory from the Lovington Police Department (LPD). For details, please contact LPD at (575) 396-2811. LPD is asking for the publics...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puerto Rico Police#Medical Marijuana#San Juan
CBS Minnesota

Walter "Disney" Davis pleads guilty to attempting to send drug-soaked papers to inmates

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) -- Walter "Disney" Davis, of St. Paul, has pleaded guilty to a number of drug and firearm related charges.U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger says that Davis was charged with attempted distribution of a drug analogue, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and illegally possessing firearms as a felon.Court documents alleged he was sending drug-soaked papers to state prisons, papers that would produce hallucinogenic effects when consumed. The substance was MDMB-4en-PINACA, a synthetic cannabinoid.The charges indicate Davis -- whose nickname is listed as "Disney" -- attempted to mail six letters to inmates at Stillwater, Oak Park Heights, Faribault, and Rush City prisons.Search warrants turned up more than 400 grams of fentanyl, $3,000 in cash, digital scales, a spray bottle containing MDMB-4en-PINACA, a package of Strathmore cotton paper, and multiple loaded revolvers.Three days into his trial, Davis pleaded guilty to all counts. A sentencing is yet to be scheduled.Luger says the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, along with the Minnesota Department of Corrections, assisted in the investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KSN News

9 charged in Kansas poaching case

PRATT, Kan. (KSNT) — Following a three-year poaching investigation, the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) has charged nine people. Game wardens with the KDWP were responsible for conducting an investigation spanning multiple counties in Northwest Kansas in connection to numerous poached animals. The KDWP managed both physical and electronic search warrants during the […]
CBS DFW

Half a million dollars in methamphetamine seized at Texas-Mexico border

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — An 18-year-old U.S. citizen was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers when he tried to smuggle more than half a million in methamphetamine into Texas. It happened on June 14."Our officers remain vigilant in their duties of securing our borders and their efforts led to this significant seizure," said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.The narcotics were found in a 2008 Chrysler driven by the suspect who lives in Matamoros, Mexico.A drug sniffing dog led officers to three packages hidden within the car containing close to 30 pounds of methamphetamine.Officers seized the narcotics along with the car, arrested the man and turned him over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS DFW

More than $1M in cocaine, meth, heroin found inside statues smuggled into Texas

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers found $1,136,531 worth of cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine inside a shipment of statues at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge. The narcotics were seized on June 9 from an SUV whose driver declared the shipment from Mexico. Officers referred the 2006 Nissan Pathfinder for a canine and non-intrusive imaging system inspection. That resulted in the discovery of 7.18 pounds of cocaine, 22.79 pounds of methamphetamine and 22.97 pounds of heroin."CBP's overall mission is to protect American communities from cross-border crime that threatens public safety," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "Laredo cargo facilities have excelled in enhancing border security by preventing the flow of suspected narcotics from seeping into our communities." U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents took the case. 
LAREDO, TX
ABC News

ABC News

720K+
Followers
163K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy