Bessemer, AL

Arrest made in connection to fatal house fire that killed two in Holt

By AJ Holliday
 3 days ago

HOLT, Ala. ( WIAT ) — An arrest has been made in connection to a deadly house fire that claimed the lives of two people last month.

2 arrested following police pursuit in Bessemer

According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy, a trailer in the 1900 block of Garber Street was burned to the ground, killing residents Eric Hatter, 42, and Shelli Wallace on May 11. Based on the initial stages of investigation and findings from an autopsy, it was determined that foul play was involved.

After a subsequent investigation, Patrick Campos, 39, has been arrested and charged with capital murder. He is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information concerning the victims or Campos, contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 205-464-8690.

