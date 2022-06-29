Why Chasing Happiness Could Be Making Us Miserable

During my last STI scare, I found myself actively rooting for it to be chlamydia, not gonorrhea. This would have been a pretty negligible difference, logistically speaking. Two of the most common STIs, chlamydia and gonorrhea are relatively similar infections. You test for them the same way, they present similarly (when they do at all) and they’re usually treated the same way (a round of antibiotics should do the trick). The only reason I would have preferred a chlamydia diagnosis over a gonorrhea one is because I think chlamydia sounds better. Like, not “sounds better” as in sounds less shameful or any such sex-shamey nonsense, but literally sounds better. “Gonorrhea” is just kind of an ugly word and also it sounds like “diarrhea.” “Chlamydia,” on the other hand, really rolls off the tongue and I think it would be a beautiful name for a child or maybe a pet hamster.

