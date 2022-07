Chris Pratt is seeking to change some widespread perceptions about his religious views. The Jurassic World trilogy star told Men’s Health in a new cover story that he’s not nearly as religious as people think (“spiritual” might be a more accurate word based on his description, though he doesn’t use it). Pratt also strongly criticized organized religion for its history of well-documented sins.More from The Hollywood ReporterRusso Bros., Millie Bobby Brown and Netflix Reteam for 'The Electric State''Only Murders in the Building' Showrunner Teases "Upping the Stakes," Guests Stars for Season 2'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' Sequel to Hit Theaters in December 2023 “Religion has...

RELIGION ・ 3 DAYS AGO