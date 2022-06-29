ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Nobody is going to dehumanize you’: LGBTQ teens take to queer prom

By Danielle Chiriguayo
kcrw.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTeens in suits, teal dresses, and even jean jackets run around, dance, and crown royalty. The music of Lady Gaga, Lorde, Harry Styles bump and echo into the early summer night. It looks and feels just like any other prom, except for the pride flags of all sorts, including the lesbian,...

www.kcrw.com

TravelNoire

This Black-Owned Luxury Coworking Space Aims To Empower Black Women In LA

Founded in 2018 by activist, entrepreneur, philanthropist and designer Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, Blackbird Collective is a Black-owned luxury coworking space for women of color. Located in Culver City, Los Angeles (CA), this flexible work and wellbeing membership space designed to connect and gather in the community to support and advance women of color and their allies opened its doors in June, after being shut down because of the pandemic.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tvtechnology.com

L.A. Public Health Officials Tell TV, Film Crews to Mask While Indoors

LOS ANGELES—TV and film production personnel in Los Angeles have been told by public health authorities to wear masks while indoors due to rising Covid cases. The announcement was made by Barbara Ferrer, the public health officer of Los Angeles County and reported by Variety. “With new hospital admissions...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kcrw.com

LA pharmacies fall short on Plan B and other contraceptive access

The Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade has some people worried that access to birth control will be next on the chopping block. But beyond the legal ramifications of a post-Roe nation, there are already major barriers to accessing contraception even in blue states like California and liberal regions like LA County.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
WEHOville.com

Ruth Williams laid to rest at Mount Sinai

Community Celebration to take place Saturday, July 2nd, at 11am, @ Plummer Park. Ruth Forster Williams was laid to rest this morning, Friday, June 1st, at Mount Sinai Memorial Park. Family and Friends and many community members were in attendance to show their final respects. Williams passed after a series of strokes left her in a coma. She was 84 years old.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
WEHOville.com

DEAR WEHO: You’ve lost the confidence of the Norma Triangle neighborhood

We are frustrated, we are disgusted and we are angry. How dare you put aside the wishes of the people that elected you. In one night, with the defunding of the sheriff’s department and with supporting alcohol sales until 4am, you have lost the confidence of the neighborhood. You totally dismissed the majority of your residents to support your own personal agenda.
outlooknewspapers.com

Beloved Family Doctor Retires at 96

First published in the June 23 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. Dr. William Schubert, a local medical family practice mainstay, recently hung up his white coat at 96 years old — leaving behind a trail of broken hearts. During Schubert’s time in family medicine, it was common...
SOCIETY
Real News Network

Frontline physicians in LA can’t pay rent, so they threatened to strike

We all know that, even before the horrific, world-changing event of COVID-19, society would fall apart without hospital workers and medical staff. But like so many other fields and sectors of work, the medical field is a very stratified one. Even though we as patients may not see it, many of the folks who make hospitals and medical facilities run are overworked, understaffed, under-protected, and paid way less than we’re led to believe. This was made painfully clear last month when frontline physicians at LA County hospitals voted overwhelmingly in favor of striking over unfair labor practices. After voting to authorize a strike, LA County members of the Committee of Interns and Residents (CIR/SEIU), a local of the Service Employees International Union, won historic contract gains, including major increases in salaries and housing stipends, the creation of a $125,000 fund for diverse recruitment efforts, and more. To talk about all of this and more, TRNN Editor-in-Chief Maximillian Alvarez chats with Dr. Frances Gill, a first-year resident physician at LAC/USC Medical Center who is training to be a psychiatrist.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Santa Clarita Man Sentenced For Strangling Death Of Boyfriend

A Santa Clarita man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter in the strangling death of his boyfriend. On Wednesday Christian Ortiz, was sentenced to three years in prison for involuntary manslaughter for strangling Brayan “Brian” Rodriguez, 20, and hiding his body at a Valencia home in September 2017, according to Greg Risling, spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
welikela.com

Here’s a Cheatsheet of Free Museum Days in L.A. For July 2022

July in Los Angeles is always hot, but it is not exactly a hotbed of museum freebies. After all, with school out for the summer and travel picking up, most institutions are counting on bigger-than-average crowds and therefore don’t feel the need to market extra off-days to potential guests. I totally get it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WEHOville.com

DEAR WEHO: Your city isn’t safe for my entertainment industry clients

Have a letter for City Council or City Hall you want us to publish? E-mail it to brandon@wehoville.com. I am an attorney in Beverly Hills and represent Mr. Kurt Knutsson as well as many, many other influential media folks in the entertainment industry. I was astonished by the sad news out of West Hollywood and I can tell you that I will no longer shop at, or entertain in West Hollywood due to the new lack of security and the worry for my personal safety. I will also do my very best to get this news out to all my entertainment clients so they can focus on the individual lawmakers who supported this sad piece of legislation.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
knock-la.com

Why Does ‘Democrat’ Sheriff Villanueva Have So Many Far-Right Supporters?

Though incumbent sheriff candidate Alex Villanueva is technically a Democrat, the last several years have seen him much more closely tied to the far right. He has refused to fire unvaccinated deputies and actively expressed desire (sometimes turning that desire into action) for a stronger violent enforcement component of the County’s homelessness response. Appearances on Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News Network, and the conservative views he’s espoused there, have made him a familiar face among right-wingers. Villanueva’s adverse relationship with the media has led several outlets to compare him to former President Donald Trump. Villanueva will face Robert Luna in a runoff election in November 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
santaclaritamagazine.com

Hart & Main is Now Open

Hart & Main is a one-of-a-kind wedding and event venue that is now open to the public with indoor and outdoor options to fit any occasion. This space is well equipped with a full commercial kitchen and bar, a beautiful rooftop deck, bridal and groom suites and features a Mid-century vibe.
SANTA CLARITA, CA

