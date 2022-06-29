ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Adams: Giuliani should be investigated for falsely reporting crime in alleged Staten Island grocery slap

By Aliza Chasan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g254p_0gP5PpTc00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A man was arrested for allegedly slapping former Mayor Rudy Giuliani , but Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday that police should be investigating Giuliani in connection with the Sunday incident instead.

Giuliani has said the alleged slap felt “as if a boulder hit me.” Adams disputed the former mayor’s claims, describing them as creativity and sensationalism.

“I think the district attorney has the wrong person that he’s investigating,” Adams said.

Get the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

He’s seen video of the alleged slap. From Adams’ perspective, suspect Daniel Gill basically patted Giuliani on the back.

“It was clear that it didn’t feel like a bullet,” Adams said. “It was clear that he wasn’t about to fall to the ground.”

Adams is talking to NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell about the incident. He said he worried about what might have happened if there weren’t video.

“This person would have been accused with a serious crime when all he did was pat the guy on the back,” he said. “You can’t do sensationalism to carry out your own agenda and you can’t use the police to carry out your own agenda.”

Giuliani says footage of supermarket slap ‘a little deceptive’ after video circulates online

Gill was arraigned Monday on misdemeanor charges of assault in the third degree, menacing in the third degree and harassment in the second degree. He’s scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 17.

A spokesperson for the Legal Aid Society, which is representing Gill, said he has “no previous contact with the criminal legal system.”

“Our client merely patted Mr. Giuliani, who sustained nothing remotely resembling physical injuries, without malice to simply get his attention, as the video footage clearly showed,” the spokesperson said. “Mr. Gill was then followed and threatened by one of Mr. Giuliani’s associates who allegedly poked Mr. Gill in the chest and told him that he was going to be ‘locked up’. He was then needlessly held by the NYPD in custody for over 24 hours.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

Related
The Staten Island Advance

Singer’s off-key note suspends plea as domestic-violence victim in stabbing death of husband on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Everything was in place for Rachel Velazquez to resolve her murder case by pleading guilty to manslaughter and admitting she killed her husband, Fidel (Phil) Velazquez, at their West Brighton home nearly four years ago. Defense lawyer Jeff Chabrowe and Assistant District Attorney Tuesday Muller-Mondi...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
TheDailyBeast

Cops Arrest Baby’s Dad in Killing of NYC Mom Pushing Stroller

Police have arrested a man for the killing of a young mom who was shot in the head while walking her 3-month-old baby in a stroller in New York City this week. A senior law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to The Daily Beast, identifying the suspect as the baby’s father. Police have not officially released the name of the man, who was apprehended by United States Marshals and the New York Police Department Fugitive Task Force.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staten Island#Nypd#Crime#Politics Local
Daily Beast

NYC Teen Accused in Vicious Hate Crime Attacks Is Stabbed to Death

A teenager who allegedly committed two brutal hate crime attacks against Sikhs in New York City has been stabbed to death, police announced Friday. Officers found the 19-year-old stabbed in the chest in Brooklyn, with the blade used to kill him laying beside him missing a handle. Douglas was taken to Brookdale Hospital where he died. Nirmal Singh, visiting NYC from India, was one of Douglas’ alleged victims. Douglas was charged with breaking his nose as Singh was strolling through the Richmond Hill neighborhood in Queens. Douglas was also charged with mugging two other Sikh men with a friend—hitting them with wooden sticks, robbing them, punching them, and snatching the turbans from their heads.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Man, 72, beaten to death by cousin during wild fight in their Brooklyn apartment

A 72-year-old man was beaten to death by his cousin during a wild fight in their Brooklyn apartment early Thursday, police sources said. Cops called to the apartment on Kosciuszko St. near Marcy Ave. in Bedford-Stuyvesant at 4:30 a.m. found the victim dead in bed with a massive head injury. His name was not immediately released. Also at the scene was the victim’s 60-year-old cousin, who ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

State senator cries as he testifies about being pepper-sprayed by Brooklyn cops during George Floyd protest

State Sen. Zellnor Myrie teared up at Police Headquarters on Wednesday as he recalled being pepper-sprayed by cops at a George Floyd protest. Myrie (D-Brooklyn) removed his glasses and wiped his eyes as he watched police body camera footage of the chaotic scene at Barclays Center on May 29, 2020, when he and former Assemblywoman Diana Richardson were pepper-sprayed by charging police. The ...
BROOKLYN, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy