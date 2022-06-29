ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houma, LA

3 things to do this weekend in Terrebonne, Lafourche: Shop at local markets, yoga

By Edith Nevis, The Courier
 3 days ago
Stroll or shop at farmers' markets in Houma and Raceland or introduce your kids to yoga.

Here are 3 events scheduled this weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche:

Visit Market at the Marina

Houma's Market at the Marina returns from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday under the Houma twin spans in front of Terrebonne General Medical Center.

The outdoor farmers market includes local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items, including fresh produce, freshly baked breads, sweet treats, homemade pet treats, homemade honey and jams and fresh seafood and plants for home and garden.

Open the first Saturday of each month, it's sponsored by Terrebonne General Health System along with the Houma Downtown Development Association. Admission is free.

For information, including how to become a vendor, follow Market at the Marina on Facebook or visit tghealthsystem.com.

Explore a Lafourche Central Market

Another farmers' market is scheduled Saturday, this one in Raceland.

The Lafourche Central Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 4484 La. 1, underneath the U.S. 90 overpass.

Choose from locally grown and produced vegetables and fruits, baked goods, meats, eggs, honey, sweets, seafood, cracklins and crafts.

The market is open the first and third Saturday of each month. Admission is free. Learn more on the market's Facebook page.

Hey, kids. Learn yoga.

Root2Rise studio in Houma kicks off a series Friday designed to introduce children ages 4-10 to yoga.

It's scheduled for 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the studio, 605 Barrow St.

Tickets are $25 for the single class or $100 for all five sessions. Buy tickets at bit.ly/KidsYogaHouma.

