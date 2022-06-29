ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals’ Trayveon Williams to Co-Teach NIL Course

By Madison Williams
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iSffI_0gP5PkJD00

The running back will return to his alma mater, this time as a teacher instead of a student.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Bengals running back Trayveon Williams will begin an offseason job in spring 2023 as an adjunct professor at Texas A&M’s School of Law.

He will be co-teaching an NIL focused class with current professor Alex Sinatra, who is a sports attorney and sports business consultant.

Williams didn’t explain what brought this partnership about, but he did tweet about the announcement expressing his excitement for the new opportunity at his alma mater.

“More Than An Athlete !” Williams wrote. “@YourPotential4 @TAMULawSchool & I are cooking up something that can Revolutionize the NIL world.”

Previously, Sinatra and Williams shared what the course will entail in regards to Name, Image and Likeness rules.

The running back was drafted in 2019 after playing at Texas A&M, meaning NIL was established after Williams’s college career. NIL was first established in Sept. 2019 in California before the whole country established the rules on July 1, 2021 .

Even if Williams doesn’t have direct experience with NIL in his own career, he was once a collegiate athlete and can give that perspective. He will begin co-teaching once the Bengals’ 2022 season ends.

Williams finished the 2021 season with five game appearances, completing 51 total yards on 15 attempts.

More NFL Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
California, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
The Spun

College Basketball World Not Happy With Ohio State Schedule News

Ohio State's men's basketball team is going to play a lot of big-time programs in the non-conference aspect of the season this upcoming winter. Unfortunately, basically none of those games will happen at home. As pointed out by college basketball writer Kevin Sweeney, Ohio State could play four top-level teams...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Pegula
Person
Kelly Slater
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Bills#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
Yardbarker

3 Reasons The Bengals Should Be AFC Title Favorites Once Again

The Cincinnati Bengals come into the 2022 season as the defending AFC champions. However, they aren’t getting the same love as the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams are receiving. The Rams are a clear favorite to win the NFC. But some fans and pundits aren’t seeing the Bengals as...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

79K+
Followers
35K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy