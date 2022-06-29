ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New ACC names to know: Pittsburgh

By Davis Potter
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 3 days ago

Clemson figures to have its share of newcomers that will contribute immediately this fall, but what about the Tigers’ competition?

The Clemson Insider is taking a look at some of the new faces around the ACC that could make an immediate impact for their new teams. Whether it be transfers or incoming freshmen, we’ll start with key players on teams that the Tigers will face next season before moving on to the rest of the league.

Pittsburgh

QB Kedon Slovis

Pitt has the unenviable task of replacing Heisman Trophy finalist and first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett at quarterback, but the reigning ACC Coastal Division champs will try to do so with Slovis, who brings plenty of experience to the Steel City. Slovis transferred from Southern Cal, where he spent the previous three seasons. The Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2019, Slovis completed 68% of his passes and started 26 of the 27 games he played for the Trojans. He played in nine games a season ago and finished the year with 11 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. Now he’ll try to regain some of that success he had early in his career for the Panthers.

WR Konata Mumpfield

The Panthers’ receiving corps took a major hit when Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison took his talents to USC this offseason, leaving a sizable void for Pitt to try to fill out wide. Pitt reached into the transfer portal and grabbed Mumpfield to help. Mumpfield was a freshman All-American last season at Arkon, where the 6-1, 180-pounder led the Zips in receptions (63), receiving yards (751) and receiving touchdowns (eight). He has a chance to become the Panthers’ new WR1 almost instantly.

LB Shayne Simon

Pitt still has some production at the second level of its defense in all-conference linebacker SirVocea Dennis, but the Panthers lost nearly every other significant contributor at the position off last year’s team. That’s where Simon could help. A former four-star recruit, Simon spent the first four years of his collegiate career at Notre Dame before transferring. He was a regular starter for the Irish in 2020 before a torn labrum cut his final season with the Fighting Irish short last year. If Simon can get healthy and stay that way, the 6-3, 235-pounder could pair with Dennis to form a formidable ‘backer tandem for the Panthers.

Photo credit: Gary A. Vasquez/USA Today Sports

The Clemson Insider

New ACC names to know: Duke

Clemson figures to have its share of newcomers that will contribute immediately this fall, but what about the Tigers’ competition? The Clemson Insider is taking a look at some of the new faces around the (...)
CLEMSON, SC
pittsburghsportsnow.com

National Analyst Mike Farrell: ‘Pitt is Going to be Ok’ Despite Conference Concerns Around CFB

The college football landscape underwent massive change on Thursday as USC and UCLA officially announced their intentions to move to the Big Ten conference in 2024. To break down the move and the implications of the move on Pitt and ACC athletics, Pittsburgh Sports Now caught up with The Portal Report’s National Football Analyst Mike Farrell.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pennsylvania Almanac

Mt. Lebanon coach resigns

Dori Oldaker is keeping her day job. The Mt. Lebanon High School girls basketball coach, however, resigned on June 29. “Believe it or not,” she said of teaching second grade at Washington Elementary School, “that is my real job.”. The decision to not continue coaching, she added, was...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

