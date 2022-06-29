Travis Barker Hospitalized For Pancreatitis, According To Multiple Reports – Update

Click here to read the full article.

UPDATED : Multiple reports now indicate that Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized yesterday for pancreatitis. Barker was accompanied to the hospital by wife Kourtney Kardashian .

TMZ’s report says doctors believe it was triggered by a colonoscopy. Sources close to the family say the musician recently had the procedure.

“Travis was sick and had intense pain in his abdomen and it really concerned him and Kourtney,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

PREVIOUSLY on Tuesday : Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker was hospitalized in Los Angeles today for unknown reasons, according to multiple reports .

The 46-year-old Barker, accompanied by wife Kourtney Kardashian, first showed up at West Hills Hospital Tuesday morning. He was then taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Kardashian followed the ambulance to Cedars-Sinai, per TMZ.

He and Kardashian were married last month in Portofino, Italy and their wedding was featured on Hulu’s The Kardashians .

There is no word on what prompted the visit to the hospital. On Tuesday morning, Barker tweeted simply, “God save me” but, without more context, it’s unclear if this words were related to his hospitalization.

“God Save Me” is also the title of a song off Machine Gun Kelly’s recently-released album Mainstream Sellout , which Barker produced. The song, which Barker co-wrote, is in part about drug addiction, recovery, mental imbalance and fame.

The drummer was hospitalized in 2018 for blood clots in his arms. He has also endured a staph infection and cellulitis, a bacterial infection that can cause swelling, inflammation and pain.

A 2008 plane crash left Barker with third-degree burns on most his body. Six people died in the accident. DJ AM also survived the crash, but died lass than a year later.

Late Tuesday afternoon, his 16-year-old daughter, Alabama Luella Barker, posted a note on Instagram saying, “Please send your prayers.” The post was later deleted.

Deadline first reported that Barker is developing an unscripted series called Inked and Iced. It will follow the drummer’s new business venture with “diamond dentist” Dr. Tom Connelly, featuring celebrities and musicians undergoing high-end diamond dental implants while simultaneously receiving full-body tattoos, all while under anesthesia.

Barker was part of an all-star band at this year’s Oscars which also featured the show’s music director Adam Blackstone, percussionist and singer Sheila E. and pianist Robert Glasper.

Barker’s first brush with reality television was in MTV’s Meet the Barkers , which ran for two seasons.

City News Service contributed to this report.