Rafael Nadal, Coco Gauff and Iga Swiatek highlight the action on Day 6 at Wimbledon on a packed schedule of matches that will also see Great Britain’s Katie Boulter and Liam Broady bid to make the fourth round.Gauff kicks off the action on Centre Court against Amanda Anisimova, Nadal faces Lorenzo Sonego later on the main stage while Swiatek plays Alize Cornet on Court No 1, with all three stars still searching for their top form on the grass courts at SW19.After Boulter’s stunning win over Karolina Pliskova, she faces Harmony Tan in the opening match of the day...

TENNIS ・ 39 MINUTES AGO