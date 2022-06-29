ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Bank saves Charlotte man man thousands after spotting fake job search scam

By Will Lewis
 3 days ago

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There’s a lot of jobs and job seekers in the Charlotte area, but some don’t want to work in an office.

“I want something that I can do from the house,” said Eric Abouky. “To be there for my kids.”

Abouky posted his resume on two job searching websites looking for a customer service job. A few days later he got a text message from someone he thought was a potential employer.

“It said ‘Is this Eric?'” he added. “I said ‘yes,’ they said, ‘we saw your resume online.'”

The recruiter set up a call, conducted an interview, and then the first red flag.

“We went through everything, but the only thing that got me a little suspicious was the pay,” said Abouky. “They talked about $35 and hour for a customer service job.”

He was hired, sent an offer letter with tax forms and three days later a check for $4,100. The HR person said it was to buy equipment and software for the remote job. When Eric Abouky took it to the bank, they told him, “This check is not right. He says it’s a fraud, I don’t want you to put it on your account.”

Indeed.com says this type of scam has been happening a lot since the pandemic. The company is giving job seekers some direction of what people should do to avoid them.

A company spokesperson said ask for a verifiable address because most companies have a domain name. Insist on an in-person interview or on Zoom so you can see the recruiter, because many scammers don’t want to meet face-to-face. The third point is to be cautious, because if a job sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Never send any money, don’t accept money for work you haven’t done, and don’t open an account for employers.

Abouky says finding out the job was fake leaves him wondering how the search will go.

“I was crushed, because I was like, because those are legit platforms to look for jobs,” added Abouky.

Abouky reported the scammers to Indeed, and the actual company the person said they represented. He says he will keep searching for employment on the websites.

