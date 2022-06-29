Why do stars twinkle? Wait, do they twinkle?

(WWJ) – There are dozens of age-old questions kids often ask their parents: Why is the sky blue? Where do babies come from? Why do stars twinkle?

WWJ’s Erin Vee was recently asked about the stars by her niece, and she didn’t have an exact answer. So she figured she’d ask Mike Murray of the Delta College Planetarium.

On their latest episode of “All Over the Space,” he has an answer – but it may not be what kids expect to hear.

“I’m not sure how many of us realize that the stars themselves are not actually twinkling,” Murray says, “that if you were to go up above the atmosphere like onto the Space Station, none of the stars would be twinkling.”

Murray explains exactly why that is, and why they appear to be twinkling from Earth.

The episode opens with a more serious space topic – a growing amount of pollution in outer space, due to an increasing number of rocket launches. There were more than 100 rocket launches across the world in 2019 and Murray explains why it's becoming more of an issue than in the past.

