Drivers clocked speeding up to 169 mph on Maryland expressway



Police i n Anne Arundel County, Maryland , are regularly catching drivers speeding well above 100 mph.

Police in the county located east of Washington, D.C., found an abundance of "egregious speed violations" during a detail conducted last Friday with the assistance of an aviation unit, according to a press release.

During a two-and-a-half-hour period midday, police officers made 19 traffic stops, issued 24 citations, and gave five warnings related to speed violations. The excessive speeds of some drivers on the Maryland Route 10 Arundel Expressway ranged from 110 mph to 169 mph, the press release said.

"This enforcement effort is a continuation of directed enforcement patrols conducted on various county roadways as a result of crashes, aggressive driving, and speed complaints," said the department in a statement.

The posted speed limit on Route 10, a 7-mile expressway, is 55 mph, according to WTOP. The vehicle clocked going 169 mph was identified as a Ford Mustang.

Between 2020 and 2021 there was a 10.5% increase in traffic fatalities and a 5% increase in speeding-related deaths, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. There were 11,780 speeding-related fatalities in 2021.

Police urge people who encounter reckless drivers to call 911 or the local police department's phone number.