EUTAW, Ala. — An investigation is underway in Greene County after two women were found dead in Eutaw Wednesday night. City of Eutaw Spokesman Corey Martin said Eutaw police and the Greene County Sheriff's Office are investigating the apparent murders of two women after both were found dead in separate locations Wednesday night. Limited details are available at this time, but their deaths occurred between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

EUTAW, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO