Cache County, UT

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Wasatch Front, Wasatch Mountains I-80 North by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-28 19:16:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Wasatch Front; Wasatch Mountains I-80 North A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Weber and northern...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah Mountains, Henry Mountains, San Rafael Swell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah Mountains; Henry Mountains; San Rafael Swell; Wasatch Mountains RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 479, 489, 493, AND 494 ALL BELOW 7000 FEET The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a Red Flag Warning below 7000 feet for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from noon Sunday to 9 PM MDT Monday. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 479 Wasatch Mountains, Fire Weather Zone 489 San Rafael Swell, Fire Weather Zone 493 Central Utah Mountains and Fire Weather Zone 494 Henry Mountains, all below 7000 feet. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph Sunday and Monday afternoon and evening. Winds will decrease during the overnight period. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent with overnight recoveries from 25 to 35 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central Utah West Desert, Color Country West Desert by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-02 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-04 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now...or are imminent. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Utah West Desert; Color Country West Desert; Mojave Desert; Salt Lake Desert RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 478, 492, 495, AND 497 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 478 Salt Lake Desert, Fire Weather Zone 492 Central Utah West Desert, Fire Weather Zone 495 Color Country West Desert and Fire Weather Zone 497 Mojave Desert. * WINDS...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon through evening. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Sunday and Monday afternoon through evening. Winds will decrease in the overnight periods. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Relative humidity falling into the 8 to 12 percent range, with poor overnight recoveries of 20 to 30 percent. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. Any new fire starts or existing fires may spread rapidly.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains, Salt Lake Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-29 17:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-29 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. If on or near Utah Lake, get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Great Salt Lake Desert and Mountains; Salt Lake Valley; Tooele and Rush Valleys; Utah Valley; Wasatch Mountains South of I-80 A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Salt Lake...northwestern Utah and east central Tooele Counties through 600 PM MDT At 535 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Cedar Fort, or 17 miles southwest of Sandy, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Provo, Sandy, Orem, Lehi, Draper, Riverton, Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, Lindon, Alpine, Bluffdale, Cedar Fort, Vineyard, Little Cottonwood Canyon, Camp Williams, Granite, Big Cottonwood Canyon and Utah Lake. This includes Interstate 15 between mile markers 271 and 291. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT

