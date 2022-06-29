ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Local parents, activists protest Hempfield trans athlete proposal

FOX 43
FOX 43
 3 days ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of parents and activists gathered outside the Hempfield School District administration building in support of trans students. The Hempfield School Board is currently weighing a proposal that would force student athletes to play on teams based on their birth gender. “It’s concerning to...

Anthony Williams
2d ago

so if you want to see the worst parents they're standing outside hempfield school district offices protesting

