SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said they arrested a man in Las Vegas for stabbing a woman to death last month. Sgt. Christian Camarillo said on Friday that Kenneth Rogers, 37, of Alameda County was taken into custody by law enforcement in Las Vegas on June 20 and booked into the Clark County Jail, where he is in custody until he is extradited to Santa Clara County.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO