Colorado State

Anderson wins GOP nomination for secretary of state

9News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER — Republican secretary of state candidate Pam Anderson has won her party's nomination in the Colorado primary election on Tuesday. Anderson defeated Tina Peters and Mike O’Donnell, according to results from The Associated Press. She will face Democratic incumbent Jena Griswold, who has no primary challenger, in the general election...

www.9news.com

The Denver Gazette

Colorado 2022 Primary: Winners and Losers

The victors immediately became clear in most races as soon as the early results began posting on Tuesday, establishing patterns and themes that held throughout the count. Here's a summary of who fared well – and who didn't – in Tuesday night's primary election. WINNERS. GOP establishment wing:...
COLORADO STATE
westernslopenow.com

Tina Peters denies loss and claims fraud in the Colorado Primary

The Colorado Primary may be over, but the controversy isn’t. “We didn’t lose, we just found out more fraud,” said Republican candidate for Colorado Secretary of State, Tina Peters the night of the Primary. Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters has been indicted on ten criminal counts...
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

A look at how much money is being poured into Colorado’s governor race

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With the June primaries now in the rear view mirror, the race for Colorado's next governor heats up. Thursday, 13 investigates took a look at the amount of money being poured into both candidate's races.  So far, incumbent Governor Jared Polis has spent $1.7 million, and his Republican opponent Heidi The post A look at how much money is being poured into Colorado’s governor race appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
FOX21News.com

Here are 5 new laws that start on July 1 in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Several new laws go into effect in Colorado on July 1. Gov. Jared Polis said some of the laws are a series aimed at saving Coloradans money. “As an entrepreneur, I know every dollar counts when starting a business, and I’m thrilled that it is now nearly free to start a business in Colorado. Coloradans are going to see lower costs to renew their driver’s license, and we are cutting licensing fees for Colorado’s health care workers including our nurses and mental health professionals,” said Gov. Polis. “We’re saving people money, cutting costs and making sure there’s more money going back into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans.”
coloradonewsline.com

Elisabeth Epps wins Colorado House District 6 primary race

A nail-biter of a primary race ended in a decisive win for progressive Elisabeth Epps, a self-described abolitionist and former public defender who beat Katie March in the Democratic primary for Denver’s state House District 6. March, who was supported by business groups and the party establishment, led by...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

How Colorado primary elections broke down by county

COLORADO, USA — Colorado's primary elections took place Tuesday night, with the winners moving onto the general election in November. The interactive map below shows how many of the state's key primary elections broke down by county. Go to 9news.com/elections to see the latest election results from major congressional...
COLORADO STATE
1230 ESPN

By the Numbers: Exactly How Common Are Abortions In Colorado?

With the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, you might be wondering exactly how common abortion is in Colorado. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the number of abortions performed in Colorado has been on the rise over the last 5 years. In 2016, there were 8,333 abortions performed in the state, which was the lowest number since 2002. In 2021, there were a reported 11,598 abortions in Colorado.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Campaign 2022: Pam Anderson is projected winner of Colorado Secretary of State primary race

DENVER (CBS4) – A majority of Colorado voters chose Pam Anderson to face incumbent Jena Griswold in the race for Secretary of State in the November general election, the AP says. Anderson beat Tina Peters, the embattled County Clerk from Mesa County. Anderson took 44.7% of the votes; Mike O’Donnell took 28.8%; and Peters secured 26.5%. LINK: Colorado Primary Results Anderson is a former Jefferson County Clerk and served as Executive Director of the Colorado County Clerks Association. In March, Peters surrendered to police after an arrest warrant was issued for her. She was charged with a total of 10 charges, including three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, identify theft, first-degree official misconduct, violation of duty, and failing to comply with the secretary of state.
COLORADO STATE
99.9 KEKB

The History of Colorado’s Oldest Town

Where will you find the oldest "town" in Colorado? That question is a little more complex than it sounds. Most consider the town of San Luis to be the oldest in Colorado. Here's a quick look at the 171 years of this community's amazing history. What Defines a 'Town'?. I...
COLORADO STATE
KJCT8

Mesa County Commissioners wants Cameo shooting complex policy reviewed

MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County’s commissioners signed off on a letter to Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D) asking state policy over high-capacity magazines be reviewed. The controversy started when a Colorado non-profit, Colorado Ceasefire, pushed back against a June competition at the Cameo Shooting Complex. The group...
MESA COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: It’s not surprising that Colorado GOP officials voted against gun reform

Is it really surprising that only Democratic Party elected representatives from Colorado voted in favor of bipartisan gun control legislation?. At this point, especially in light of Roe v. Wade being overturned, it would seem it has become utterly impossible for Republican Party representatives to do anything not purely motivated by self-interest and power.
COLORADO STATE
arkvalleyvoice.com

Tina Peters, Charged with 10 Voting Crimes says Boebert “encouraged me” to breach the voting system

She may have been on the state primary ballot last night running for Colorado Secretary of State (she lost) but Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters has other problems. The latest ‘she told me to do it’ claim implicates U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert, who handily won her Colorado District 3 seat in the Republican primary against more moderate challenger Don Coram.
COLORADO STATE
PLANetizen

Lawsuit Could Open Public Access to Colorado Rivers

Ben Goldfarb reports for High Country News about a lawsuit that could change Colorado’s unique law that declares most of the state’s rivers to be non-navigable, and thus owned by adjacent property owners. “From a river-access standpoint, Colorado is among the West’s oddest states,” explains Goldfarb. “Federal law...
COLORADO STATE

