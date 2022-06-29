ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

FDA warns against use of baby neck floats, citing risk of injury, death

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06H6fO_0gP5OWMm00

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned caregivers of small children on Tuesday against using neck floats with babies as a physical therapy tool after fielding reports of at least one child death and one hospitalization linked to the flotation devices.

The warning applies especially for infants who have developmental delays or special needs including spina bifida, spinal muscular atrophy type 1, Down syndrome or cerebral palsy, WEYI-TV reported.

Traditionally, the inflatable plastic rings are marketed for babies as young as 2 weeks old, and even premature babies, because they are designed to cradle the infant’s head while their body moves freely in the water, the FDA stated in a news release.

Common uses for the neck floats include during a baby’s bath or while swimming, but use as a physical therapy tool – often called water therapy intervention – has not been approved the FDA.

The products’ misuse, the FDA stated, can lead to death via drowning or suffocation, among other serious injuries.

“Recently, the FDA became aware of companies marketing neck floats for use as a water therapy tool without FDA clearance or approval,” the agency stated.

“The FDA has communicated our concerns about these promotional materials to these companies and will continue to monitor promotional materials and claims for these devices,” the statement continued.

Meanwhile, the agency cautioned the caregivers of infants to bear in mind the following:

  • The use of neck floats in babies with special needs or developmental delays can lead to an increased risk of neck strain and injury.
  • Neck floats have not been evaluated by the FDA, and “we are not aware of any demonstrated benefit with the use of neck floats for water therapy interventions.”
  • Report any injury caused by a neck float to the FDA in order to help the agency “better understand the risks associated with medical devices.”

To date, the FDA has learned of one baby who died and one baby who required hospitalization related to the use of the products, but in both cases the infants were injured when their caregivers were not monitoring them directly, WEYI reported.

“The FDA is aware that some manufacturers are claiming these products support water therapy interventions in babies with developmental delays or special needs and that the benefits of these products include increased muscle tone, greater flexibility and range of motion, increased lung capacity, better sleep quality, and increased brain and nervous system stimulation,” according to the news release.

“The safety and effectiveness of neck floats to build strength, to promote motor development or as a physical therapy tool have not been established,” the agency concluded.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
MedicineNet.com

Why Cashews Are Not Good for You

Cashews are protein-packed nuts that are a good source of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants. For most people, consuming them in moderation is fine. But it’s important to be aware of what makes cashews not so great for some. Nut allergies. Cashew allergy is one of the most common...
ECONOMY
Medical News Today

Midfoot arthritis: Symptoms and treatment

Midfoot arthritis is joint inflammation that impacts the middle of the foot. It can cause stiffness and pain. For some, it may cause difficulty walking. People can develop midfoot arthritis for various reasons. It may occur due to osteoarthritis, which is the result of wear and tear. Other conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), may also cause it. RA occurs when the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy tissue in the joints.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
LiveScience

What is leaky gut?

As the saying goes, you are what you eat. But what if it's more like you are what you digest? Feeling like your meals aren't going down the right way? Getting bloated and uncomfortable after every meal? A quick Google search may have suggested something called 'leaky gut'. But what does this actually mean?
HEALTH
Medical News Today

Knee popping and pain: What to know

People often feel a crackling or popping sensation in the knees during movement. This is generally harmless and can affect any joints. However, people may also experience knee popping and pain which could be a sign of ligament injury, meniscal tear, or patellar tracking problems. This article looks at the...
HEALTH
verywellhealth.com

Diagnosing & Treating Mild Prurigo Nodularis

Prurigo nodularis is a chronic skin condition characterized by itchiness and hard bumps or nodules, which form a symmetrical rash. Prurigo can be anywhere on the body but is often concentrated on the arms, legs, back, or abdomen. Symptoms can range from mild to severe. Mild prurigo may look like just a few itchy bumps, whereas severe prurigo can bring several hundred. The bumps can be the color of your skin, pink, red, or brownish-black.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premature Babies#Cerebral Palsy#Plastic#Spinal Muscular Atrophy#Weyi Tv
Medical News Today

What to know about CBD gummy bears for COPD

We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. Some people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) believe that consuming cannabidiol (CBD) gummy bears improves the symptoms. However, the evidence about the effectiveness of CBD gummy bears is limited and conflicting.
HEALTH
MedicineNet.com

What Causes Your Red Blood Cells to Be Low?

Red blood cells (RBCs) are the most common type of cells found in the bloodstream. It is the abundance of these cells that give the blood its color. The main function of a red blood cell is to carry oxygen and transfer it throughout the body. To achieve this, the cells contain a protein in them called hemoglobin. This protein helps carry the oxygen molecule around the body because hemoglobin contains iron inside it. The iron helps hold the oxygen within the cell and gives the cell its red color.
CANCER
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
90K+
Followers
115K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy