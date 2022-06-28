ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

Lehigh names new vice president for finance and administration

By Sam Barney-Gibbs
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Todd, current chief operating officer of Franklin and Marshall College, will replace Patricia Johnson as Lehigh’s vice president for finance and administration, President Joseph Helble wrote in an email to the Lehigh...

slhn.org

St. Luke’s to Open Region’s First 24-Hour, Outpatient Walk-In Mental Health Center in Lehighton

St. Luke’s University Health Network will celebrate the completion of the construction of the region’s first 24-hour walk-in mental health clinic with a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30th at 211 North 12th Street in Lehighton. The new center -- one of the first of its kind in Pennsylvania – will open at a time of growing need for mental health services across the country.
LEHIGHTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Jury awards ex-Easton Area wrestling coach $250K in discrimination trial

Former Easton Area High School wrestling coach JaMarr Billman was awarded $250,000 in compensatory damages after he sued the school district for racial discrimination. The seven-day civil trial ended in Billman’s favor, his attorney, John S. Harrison of Bethlehem, said Thursday. He proved he was the subject of racial discrimination, retaliation and a hostile work environment, according to Harrison.
EASTON, PA
Lehigh County, PA
Business
Local
Pennsylvania Business
County
Lehigh County, PA
Times News

Palmerton Hospital slated for fall demolition

St. Luke’s University Health Network is getting closer to its plan to demolish the former Palmerton Hospital building. Erica Essig, director of marketing and communications at St. Luke’s, said Monday that the hospital is slated for demolition this fall. “There will be extensive community and neighborhood communication about...
PALMERTON, PA
Bristol Times

Lenape Valley Foundation hosts successful Golf Outing

Lenape Valley Foundation hosted its 13th annual Golf Outing on June 13 at Doylestown Country Club. The event, co-chaired by LVF board members Robert Marchand, of Warwick, and Joseph Nolan, of New Britain, attracted 114 golfers and raised more than $58,000. Proceeds will benefit LVF’s Residential Programs for adults with serious mental illness.
NEW BRITAIN, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Governor Candidate Josh Shapiro Vows To Protect Abortion Access If Elected

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — At Philadelphia City Hall, the Democratic nominee for governor vowed to preserve abortion access in Pennsylvania if he is elected in November. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro was joined by doctors who said overturning Roe v. Wade has put women’s lives at risk. Shapiro vowed that, as governor, he will veto any bill from the Republican-led legislature that would ban abortion. “This next race for governor will be the pivotal decision point, the inflection point to decide whether or not Pennsylvania will continue to respect women,” Shapiro said. Philadelphia City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said City Council could introduce legislation to help protect doctors and patients from being investigated for abortion. Eyewitness News reached out to the campaign of Republican nominee for Governor, Doug Mastriano. We have not heard back. Mastriano has previously said Roe v. Wade was “rightly relegated to the ash heap of history.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Economy
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem Catholic principal leaves after 5 years

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic High School Principal Holly DeNofa is leaving after five years at the helm. "Mrs. DeNofa has announced her resignation, she will be leaving in mid-July, and a search is underway for a new principal," according to a statement from the Diocese of Allentown. "The board of directors thanks her for her service."
Supermarket News

Gerrity’s Supermarkets joins Wakefern grocery cooperative

Pennsylvania grocer Gerrity’s Supermarkets has joined retail grocery cooperative Wakefern Food Corp. Keasbey, N.J.-based Wakefern, parent of the ShopRite supermarket banner, said Monday that Gerrity’s becomes its 48th member. Plans call for Gerrity’s to convert to the cooperative’s The Fresh Grocer banner, with the new store branding to be Gerrity’s The Fresh Grocer. The transition to the new banner over the next few months also will include the addition of Wakefern’s own-brand products, such as the Bowl & Basket and Paperbird labels.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thevalleyledger.com

Celebrate the Spirit of Independence at annual Easton Heritage Day

Easton, PA – June 28 2022 – Local history takes center stage as Easton Heritage Day returns to Easton, Pa. The annual festival, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 10 in Centre Square, will celebrate the fact that Easton was chosen as one of only three original spots where the Declaration of Independence was first read aloud in 1776.
EASTON, PA
CBS Philly

‘This Is Hatred, This Is Foul’: Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner, Teachers’ Union Denounce Legislation Targeting LGBTQ Youth

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner and the teachers’ union condemned bills in Harrisburg that would affect the LGTBQ+ community. Two passed the Pennsylvania Senate on Wednesday. One would restrict what Republicans call “sexually explicit content.” Another restricts instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools. Krasner called the bills “despicable.” “We hope and expect that they will be vetoed because this is hatred, this is foul,” Krasner said. “People are already hurt. They are already hurt because they have been singled out, they have been pointed out. They have been told they are not good enough and none of that is true.” The district attorney said the Pennsylvania legislature should concentrate on the gun violence epidemic.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Developer Lou Pektor's proposed business park near Route 33 gets conditional final approval

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – A new business park proposed for Bethlehem Township near Route 33 and the Willian Penn Highway park-and-ride moved a step forward Monday night. The Bethlehem Township Planning Commission recommended conditional final approval for the land development plan for Mill Creek Corporate Center, also known as "Penn Center 33," which will include four buildings, totaling almost 500,000 square feet.
BETHLEHEM, PA
suburbanonesports.com

Pennridge Trio Commits to Play Collegiate Field Hockey

On Monday, April 25, 2022, Pennridge seniors Kaelyn Casper, Kacie Leight and Katie Loughran were recognized for committing to compete in field hockey at the collegiate level. Kaelyn Casper – Nichols College (Field Hockey) Major:. Sports Management. Final list of colleges: Nichols, Arcadia, West Chester, Alvernia, Albright. Reasons for...
PERKASIE, PA

