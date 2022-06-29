ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 29, 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe Senior Wellness Program is moving back into the Senior Wellness Center this week. They will not have Senior Lunch today and will notify seniors about Friday’s Lunch once they know. The Native American Student Union meets this evening at the Family Resource Center conference room from 5:30...

KWSO News for Fri., Jul. 1, 2022

In Warm Springs, the CTWS Tribal Council has approved the Willamette Falls eel resolution. It’s expected the falls will be in fishable conditions the week of July 10th and the regulations are: Tribal Members wishing to take eels for ceremonial and subsistence purposes must carry tribal enrollment cards to fish under claim of treaty rights, Harvest is allowed through August 15th 2022, is allowed at Willamette falls by hand or with hand powered tools. Harvest is open 7 days per week of each month unless limited for conservation measures with fishing hours of sunrise to sunset. This is a subsistence fishery as defined by Tribal Code 340.100. Branch of Natural Resources personnel shall monitor and enforce the fishery with regard to Warm Springs members participating in the 2022 fishing season at Willamette Falls. Harvesters will allow Warm Springs Branch of Natural Resources personnel to creel lamprey catch and will offer creel data collected to the Oregon Dept. of Fish and Wildlife at the end of the harvest season. Incidental harvest of salmon, steelhead or trout may be kept for ceremonial or subsistence use. Any questions you can call 541-553-2042.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
kwso.org

KWSO News for Thu., Jun. 30, 2022

In Warm Springs, Telecom sent out an email yesterday stating that they would be migrating to a new voice server to improve quality of service around midnight this morning. There would be an outage that should have lasted for 5 mins to an hour while they did the maintenance update. So if your device has not reset and you are not receiving dial tone or have other issues, contact Telecom at 541-615-0555. 4th of July Celebrations are coming up, with the Freedom For All 4th of July parade taking place Monday. Parade line up will begin at 9am with the Judging taking place at 10am and the parade starting at 11. BBQ and family games will follow the parade and the Fireworks show will start at dusk on Monday. If you haven’t heard, I.H.S. will be closing at noon on Friday in recognition of the 4th of July holiday weekend and will reopen on Tuesday July 5th. In Madras they will have their 4th of July parade Monday with flag presentation and opening ceremonies at 11:30am. Other activities include the Todd Beamer memorial run in the early morning, the elks breakfast and family activities, food and music will take place at Sahalee Park until 3pm.
WARM SPRINGS, OR
