KWSO Calendar for Wed., Jun. 29, 2022

In Warm Springs, Telecom sent out an email yesterday stating that they would be migrating to a new voice server to improve quality of service around midnight this morning. There would be an outage that should have lasted for 5 mins to an hour while they did the maintenance update. So if your device has not reset and you are not receiving dial tone or have other issues, contact Telecom at 541-615-0555. 4th of July Celebrations are coming up, with the Freedom For All 4th of July parade taking place Monday. Parade line up will begin at 9am with the Judging taking place at 10am and the parade starting at 11. BBQ and family games will follow the parade and the Fireworks show will start at dusk on Monday. If you haven’t heard, I.H.S. will be closing at noon on Friday in recognition of the 4th of July holiday weekend and will reopen on Tuesday July 5th. In Madras they will have their 4th of July parade Monday with flag presentation and opening ceremonies at 11:30am. Other activities include the Todd Beamer memorial run in the early morning, the elks breakfast and family activities, food and music will take place at Sahalee Park until 3pm.

WARM SPRINGS, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO