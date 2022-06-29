ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Wichita firefighters rally in protest of pay, current contract negotiations

KWCH.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriends University is giving people with cognitive disabilities a chance to enjoy the college experience....

www.kwch.com

KWCH.com

Veterans ride free program to continue in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A popular service for veterans will continue to operate in Wichita. The Wichita City Council is set to approve a memorandum of understanding to continue the “Veterans Ride Free” program. Since the program began in July of 2020, more than 75,000 free trips have...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Nuisance hotline opens in Sedgwick County as fireworks celebrations begin

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Many of you will celebrate Independence Day by setting off fireworks, and the Wichita Fire Department wants to make sure you celebrate safely. Each year, the fire department sees injuries and fires caused by improper disposal. “When you ever you do shoot those fireworks properly, wet...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita 3rd-grader enjoys being ‘Mayor of a Day’

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mayor Brandon Whipple had some extra help around City Hall in downtown Wichita on Thursday. Hudson Jacob, a soon-to-be third-grader, won the chance to be “Mayor for a Day” at a Junior League auction. On Thursday, Mayor Hudson took a behind-the-scenes tour of city...
WICHITA, KS
Dodge City, KS
Wichita, KS
Kansas Society
Wichita, KS
KWCH.com

Project planned to eliminate street flooding in east Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One Wichita neighborhood may soon see less flooding. On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council will consider a project that could help eliminate flooding on Bleckley Drive in College Hill. For those who live on the street, it’s no secret that if it rains, it floods.
KWCH.com

Budgeting for vacation is a smart move

Sedgwick County Sheriff, Wichita PD expect busy few weeks of protests ahead of primary election. Momentum is building for the state constitutional amendment vote, a little more than one month away. Wichita teacher survives tornado, train wreck in less than 2 months. Updated: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:51 PM CDT.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

City of Wichita offering $50 rebate to buy electric lawn mower

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita wants you to go green when cutting your green. The city will pay you $50 to replace combustion lawn equipment with electric or battery-powered lawn equipment. The pilot program hopes to incentivize individuals and help the city control its ozone emissions. Non-road...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita Fire Department encourages fireworks safety

Months apart, Garden Plain family impacted by 2 devastating car crashes. Two months after Dakota Redd lost his stepdad in a Butler County crash, family members are at his bedside while he lies in a coma following a crash on Saturday. Fourth of July travel. Updated: 10 hours ago. Increased...
GARDEN PLAIN, KS
KWCH.com

Passengers encouraged to pack patience as holiday travel increases nationwide

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a busy weekend for airports nationwide, including Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport in Wichita. Increased passengers paired with airline staffing issues is creating challenges for some travelers this holiday weekend. Most passengers flying out of Wichita said they weren’t worried about their flights out...
WICHITA, KS
trip101.com

7 Best Cabin Rentals Near Wichita, Kansas

Wichita is the largest city in Kansas. It is nicknamed the ‘Air Capital of the World’ as it hosts a large number of aircraft manufacturing companies. The city offers visitors diverse attractions across history, nature and culture. Get a peek into Wichita’s multi-faceted character by exploring its many museums such as Old Cowtown Museum, Kansas Aviation Museum and The Original Pizza Hut Museum. For nature lovers, Sedgwick County Zoo and Botanica, The Wichita Gardens are two must-visit destinations. If you are planning a nature retreat, then a cabin in the countryside is a great idea for accommodation. Scroll down for our curated list of best cabin rentals near Wichita, Kansas.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Winfield hospital CEO placed on leave

WINFIELD, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Executive Officer Ben Quinton of William Newton Hospital, a critical-access hospital in Winfield, Kan., was placed on paid administrative leave for a period of up to 30 days on Thursday, June 30 following a closed session of the Board of Trustees to discuss non-elected personnel.
WINFIELD, KS
KWCH.com

Sedgwick County announces new Director of Corrections

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) – Sedgwick County has named Steven Stonehouse as the permanent Director of Corrections. Stonehouse has been an employee with the county for 24 years. He has served as deputy director since 2013. On Thursday, Stonehouse spoke about the challenges that lie ahead when it comes to...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Where's Shane? Night at the Prairie

Sedgwick County Sheriff, Wichita PD expect busy few weeks of protests ahead of primary election. Momentum is building for the state constitutional amendment vote, a little more than one month away. Wichita teacher survives tornado, train wreck in less than 2 months. Updated: 19 hours ago. A Wichita Public Schools...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

State issues emergency suspension of McPherson daycare after provider arrested

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to a McPherson daycare, Golden Explorers. “State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary, the order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety,” the department said.
MCPHERSON, KS
Lodging

Dream Hotel Group Announces Development Plans for Unscripted Wichita

NEW YORK— Dream Hotel Group—home to its Dream Hotels, Unscripted Hotels, The Chatwal, and By Dream Hotel Group brands—announced plans to open a 155-key hotel in the Ballpark District mixed-use development in downtown Wichita, Kansas. Scheduled to open in 2024, Unscripted Wichita will feature 155 guestrooms and multiple food and beverage offerings, including a signature restaurant on the street level and a rooftop bar and lounge with views of the downtown skyline and Riverfront Stadium.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Exploration Place building riverfront park with $1.3 million grant

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo announced on Wednesday that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.3 million grant to Exploration Place, Inc., Wichita, Kansas, to create an outdoor riverfront park at Exploration Place. This grant is funded by the American Rescue Plan.
WICHITA, KS

