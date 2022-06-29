ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Our Flag Means Death" is the queer love story we didn't know we needed

By Brooke Long
 3 days ago
A creator known for taking the extraordinary and making it mundane has done it again in spectacular fashion in the HBO Max comedy "Our Flag Means Death."

The show follows the exploits of Stede Bonnet, also known as "The Gentleman Pirate." It features a delightful cast of characters surrounding Stede including the most infamous pirate of all time... Blackbeard, played by show creator Taika Waititi. Each character is fully fleshed out with their own emotions, storylines, and relationships.

Throughout the show we get to see the pirate crew develop and grow around Captain Bonnet while he grows, too. The brilliance of this show lies in the slow development of the characters, something Waititi's other popular TV show "What We Do in the Shadows" lacks.

Some of the relationships form so naturally that viewers can't tell immediately whether or not they're romantic.

When things do turn overtly romantic it happens in a tender and realistic way. Watching two characters on this show is like watching people realize feelings for each other in real life. It happens naturally. It isn't rushed, and that makes it even sweeter.

That sweetness is paired with real emotion: Hurt, sadness, joy and acceptance. The writing and acting captures those emotions with realism you'd be hard pressed to find in a feature length drama... all while punching up the story lines with funny jokes and hilarious situations.

"Our Flag Means Death" broaches topics of sexuality, romance, and feelings with gentle hands but a firm foundation of support.

Watching OFMD reawakened the fan-fic writing teen I put to bed so many years ago because it did something no show has done in all those years. It overwhelmed me with emotion and connected me so deeply to characters I need to know what happens to them.

Thankfully, HBO Max has already picked up "Our Flag Means Death" for a second season so we don't have to guess what happens... yet.

Brooke Long is an executive producer for KGUN 9 by way of Wichita Falls, Texas where she worked at KFDX-TV. Brooke graduated from Midwestern State University in 2014 where she studied journalism and television production. Share your story ideas and important issues with Brooke by emailing brooke.long@kgun9.com or by connecting on Twitter .

