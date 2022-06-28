ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escondido, CA

Boy, 14, killed in Escondido hit-and-run identified

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

A 14-year-old boy killed Saturday night in a hit-and-run crash in Escondido has been identified by authorities and family as Anthony Lopez.

He lived in Escondido with his parents and younger sister, and had recently completed his freshman year at Orange Glen High School, according to a family member.

"He was a very kind, sweet-hearted, loving boy," a cousin, Edith Vega, said. "He was always saying hi to everyone."

Vega, 36, added that Anthony was smart and loved to read.

"We are all just in disbelief," Vega said.

The hit-and-run crash happened about 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Valley Parkway and Grand Avenue. Anthony had been at a relative's home and had gone for a walk with a family member, according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

The boy was walking east across Bear Valley Parkway, in a crosswalk against a "don't walk" signal, when the driver of an SUV headed north on Bear Valley Parkway struck him, police said.

Officers and paramedics started CPR on him before he was taken to Palomar Medical Center, where he died.

Police said investigators turned to "physical evidence," statements from witnesses and law enforcement databases to identify the SUV as a black 2021 Lexus RX 350 and the suspected driver as Jon Edwin Kiesel, a 70-year-old Escondido resident.

Kiesel was arrested Sunday on suspicion of hit and run, then booked into jail. He later posted bail.

It was unclear Tuesday if Kiesel had retained a lawyer. He did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

His arraignment is scheduled for July 11, according to the county District Attorney's Office.

A GoFundMe page was set up to help Anthony's family raise funds for funeral and burial expenses.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Escondido, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Escondido, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Violent Crime#Orange Glen High School#Lexus
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
19K+
Followers
70K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy