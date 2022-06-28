ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

1864 Arizona law to send abortion providers to prison may apply, county prosecutor says

By Ray Stern, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OAIfh_0gP5N1Mx00

A 158-year-old law that calls for mandatory prison time for abortion providers could be in effect in Maricopa County, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said.

An injunction from enforcing the law placed by the Arizona Court of Appeals in 1973 after the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling covered the Arizona Attorney General's Office and Pima County, she said.

"The issue is whether it covers the other 14 counties. That's going to have to be addressed by the court," Mitchell said during a brief news conference Tuesday about abortion laws. "If that's how the court rules — that the injunction does not cover Maricopa County — then yes, it would be in effect here."

Even though it doesn't apply to Maricopa County, Mitchell said her office could file a petition to lift the injunction. And she wouldn't do that without a case referred for prosecution, which hasn't happened yet.

Mitchell said that a new law signed this year by Gov. Doug Ducey that bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy would go into effect 90 days after the end of the legislative session. It provides an exception to save the life of the mother but not for survivors of rape or incest.

Her statements didn't go far in clearing up public confusion over the legality of abortion since the June 24 release of a U.S. Supreme Court opinion that overturned Roe v. Wade, allowing states to set their own abortion policies.

Roe v. Wade overturned: What is the law for abortions in Arizona now?

Eight of the nine abortion clinics in Arizona halted abortion services after the June 24 ruling out of fear of prosecution over the old law and one that passed last year that grants fetuses the same rights as other children.

The pre-statehood law hasn't yet been challenged in any court, so abortion providers and their lawyers still have no clear answers.

Asked what she would tell abortion providers, Mitchell seemed to suggest caution: "I can't give them advice, obviously. What I would say is there is a law on the books that says abortion is illegal."

Looking back: Abortion ruling may lead to reappraisal of Justice Sandra Day O'Connor

Some states are moving to ban abortion, while those with laws on the books that make abortion legal expect to see a flood of patients from other states.

But the legal status of abortion in Arizona hasn't been clear since the bombshell ruling.

Laws threaten Arizona abortion providers

The first territorial Legislature in Arizona codified a ban on providing abortions when it adopted its first package of laws in 1864. The wording of the law, which mandates a two- to five-year prison sentence for anyone helping a woman get an abortion, remains on the books as ARS 13-3603 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CV8iF_0gP5N1Mx00

A companion law from the territorial days that called for a minimum one-year sentence for a woman seeking an abortion was repealed only last year as part of the 2021 law giving rights to fetuses . The 2021 law also banned abortions sought because of a fetus' "genetic abnormalities."

The fetal personhood law is now as much of a threat as the pre-statehood law, according to reproductive rights groups. The law calls for an interpretation that would allow prosecutors to charge people with assault or child abuse for providing an abortion. The pro-legal-abortion rights groups, along with two abortion doctors, asked U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes on June 25 for an emergency injunction blocking that part of the law from taking effect.

Rayes blocked enforcement of the "abnormalities" provision in a September ruling but let the personhood part go into effect, saying at the time it was too early to know how it would be applied.

Mitchell said no one has yet submitted a potential case for prosecution to her on any of the state's existing laws.

"I'm not looking for a novel way to charge these cases," she said. "Those are the laws that I'm going to look at to address this issue."

She understands that people feel strongly about the issue, she added.

"My role is to enforce the law and to look at cases as they come to me," she said.

Mitchell talked with reporters for about 15 minutes, saying she had another obligation. In a statement she released before the news conference, Mitchell said she expects legal challenges to the law.

"This important legal review will take time, and any such rulings will guide my decision-making on these matters," she said.

Maricopa County attorney pledged discretion

Mitchell told 12 News (KPNX-TV) back in May that, given her experience in prosecuting sex crimes, she would not prosecute anyone for providing an abortion to survivors of rape or incest and would use prosecutorial discretion in those cases.

She would not use her power to "wholesale" stop prosecuting all aspects of a law, she said.

Mitchell, a veteran deputy county attorney, drew national attention in 2018 at the U.S. Senate's judicial nomination hearings for now-Supreme Court Justice Brent Kavanaugh, where she grilled Christine Blasey Ford over Ford's sexual assault allegation against Kavanaugh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rt8uo_0gP5N1Mx00

She was appointed to the office after the April death of Allister Adel , who was elected in 2020 as the first woman to serve in the position.

She's running to stay in the office but faces a challenge by Gina Godbehere in the Aug. 2 Republican primary.

Mitchell's position on the potential prosecution of abortion providers stands in contrast to that of Julie Gunnigle , the Democrat running unopposed in her primary.

Gunnigle, who narrowly lost to Adel in the 2020 election, has said she would not prosecute anyone for an abortion-related crime under any law.

Some answers on Arizona abortion law could come soon

Legal guidance for Arizonans on abortion law should be here soon.

State Attorney General Mark Brnovich said before the Supreme Court ruling last week that after its arrival, his office would conduct a legal analysis of what it meant. The office hasn't clarified the scope of the analysis or when it would be made public.

Brnovich is fighting Rayes' decision on the 2021 law's genetic abnormality provision on behalf of the state in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Last week, the appeals court ordered Brnovich's office and the abortion-rights groups suing the state to conduct a review of the new Supreme Court decision. They're mainly to address three questions: What, if any, Arizona laws restricting abortion are in effect after the decision; whether any such law renders any of the groups' claims in their lawsuit moot; and for claims that are not moot, how does the new decision impact each side in the case?

The Attorney General's Office expects that review to be complete next week.

In the same timeframe, Rayes set a schedule for arguments over the requested emergency injunction to bar Arizona from using the "fetal personhood" law to charge abortion providers. Oral arguments are set for July 8, sometime after which Rayes will decide to block the personhood law or let it remain in effect.

If he blocks it, that doesn't mean Arizona's abortion clinics will open.

A representative of the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, one of the organizations providing legal assistance to the abortion rights groups suing the state, told The Republic it hasn't been determined when the clinics would resume services without knowing whether the pre-statehood ban would be enforced.

If Rayes doesn't block the law, it would be up to state's county attorneys to decide whether to attempt a prosecution under the 2021 personhood law — a move that would undoubtedly be challenged in court itself.

New abortion laws to be proposed?

Without a firm answer on the current laws, it's impossible to say whether Republican legislators will try to pass new anti-abortion laws next year.

Two lawmakers, Reps. Jake Hoffman, R-Queen Creek, and Jacqueline Parker, R-Mesa, tried on the day of the Supreme Court ruling.

They were shut down by Republican leadership. It was also the same day that the Legislature planned to finish its work for the year, and bills must be considered under no less than three consecutive days.

In a lengthy Telegram post, Hoffman said he worked with the House Clerk’s Office to work up a bill that would "fully ban abortion in the state of Arizona."

He was swiftly blocked when House leadership learned of the plan, he wrote.

Parker told The Republic, "They yelled at us when were trying it."

Parker said although House Majority Leader Ben Toma upbraided them on the need to have 31 votes to pass a bill in the House, they could have started the process with fewer lawmakers, "then easily found a day to get the complete caucus back together.

A video posted on Twitter shows Toma scolding Hoffman over the proposal, saying he was going to "waste everybody's time" on a "political stunt."

Parker said she's worried the courts will uphold the new 15-week ban in place of the pre-statehood law, even though the newer law states that it doesn't repeal the old law.

"Babies will die because of our negligence," she said.

Parker's reelection is already assured because she has no primary or general election competition.

Hoffman, also without competition, is set to become a state senator next year.

Reach the reporter at rstern@arizonarepublic.com or 480-276-3237. Follow him on Twitter @raystern .

Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1864 Arizona law to send abortion providers to prison may apply, county prosecutor says

Comments / 7

Lori Weldon
3d ago

💯 ridiculous we are no longer in the 1700s 1800s or 1900s. We cannot and should NOT be living according to ridiculous laws and rules from those days

Reply(1)
5
Kimberly Bradshaw
3d ago

The problem is going to be for Prosecutors at the State and County levels, is that it takes time and money to build a case that a jury will decide. When 52% of women and 63-70% people believe abortion should stand, it's going to be hard finding juries that will convict. There will be hung juries and jury nullification. It's hard to convict and send someone to prison if you don't believe they did something wrong, even if it is against the law. With the rise of serious crime and limited funding, Prosecutors will find it hard to prosecute cases that stands a good chance of losing in court.

Reply(1)
3
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona governor signs bill directing $335M to build border fence

PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed legislation Thursday that directs $335 million in state cash to construct virtual or physical fencing along the border with Mexico, part of a $564 million border security funding package that is the most ever spent by the state. The fencing legislation does...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Confusion continues over Arizona abortion legislation

The intersections of culture, father-son relationships, immigration, and the American Dream collide in this comedy play that you won’t want to miss. According to a Value-Penguin study, nearly three-quarters of Americans report that they have made some kind of summer travel plans this year--a 53% jump from 2021′s numbers!
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Arizona top prosecutor says territorial law banning abortion is in effect

The four Republican candidates for Arizona governor squared off in the only televised primary debate. Arizona top prosecutor says territorial law banning abortion is in effect. Attorney General Mark Brnovich says abortion is illegal in Arizona right now unless the mother's health is in danger. MCAO fires top prosecutor who...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Hoffman
Person
Doug Ducey
NBC News

Midterm roundup: Big day in Arizona

Wednesday was a big day in the Arizona GOP gubernatorial primary — first, former Rep. Matt Salmon, who dropped out one day prior, backed establishment favorite Karrin Taylor Robson over the Trump-backed Kari Lake. Hours later, the two squared off in their sole debate on Arizona PBS (which also included two long-shot Republicans).
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Abortion Rights#Arizona Supreme Court#Politics Local#General S Office#U S Supreme Court
allaboutarizonanews.com

22 Indicted After Phoenix-Area Takedown

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona announced today that the following individuals are in custody following the return of a 70-count indictment by a federal grand jury against 22 Arizonans, including:. Marcus Wayne Wesley, 35, of Phoenix, Arizona. Jesus Salazar, 24, of Avondale, Arizona. Philip Nathaneal Austin,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Price transparency law for hospitals is now being enforced

About a week out from the show, Shelley checked her digital wallet on her phone and realized one of her two Backstreet Boys’ tickets had disappeared. Three kids recovering in hospital after deadly wrong-way crash in Phoenix. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The three siblings were reportedly on their...
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
ABC 15 News

Judge denies Phoenix PD’s motion to dismiss protest lawsuit

A federal judge has denied a motion from the City of Phoenix to dismiss a lawsuit filed on behalf of more than 100 protesters who were swept up and arrested with a copy-and-paste probable cause statement. Judge Susan Brnovich’s order means many of the claims against the Phoenix Police Department,...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Collateral Damage: Arizona drug dealers becoming arms dealers online

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Valley detectives say they are seeing a disturbing trend on popular apps like Snapchat, where drug dealers are cross-marketing as arms dealers, selling illegal guns and accessories, amplifying the danger to our community. We’re talking about small online buys that can do some serious damage by...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
thecentersquare.com

Property tax exemptions amendment to appear on Arizona ballot

The Arizona State Legislature voted last week to place a constitutional amendment regarding property taxes on the ballot in November. The amendment, introduced by Sen. J.D. Mesnard (R-17) and Sen. Vince Leach (R-11), would consolidate the property tax provisions within the Arizona Constitution into a single provision, as well as allowing the legislature to set certain property tax exemption amounts and qualifications. This includes property tax exemptions for certain individuals, such as widows and widowers, those with disabilities, and disabled veterans, as well as for property used for trade, business or agriculture.
ARIZONA STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy