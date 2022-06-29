ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Plans progress on revamped Shrine on Airline

By Chris Miller
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MjLYX_0gP5MuQW00

It has been almost three years since the Shrine on Airline hosted a baseball team. Plans are in the works to redesign the facility from a baseball diamond into something a little different.

While events have been booked at the Shrine, plans are in the works to completely transform the baseball stadium , with Jefferson Parish taking the lead.

"The parish has dedicated $15 million now for the refurbishment of that stadium, I call it an adaptive reuse, to turn it into a...stadium that would accommodate football, rugby, and soccer," said Doug Thornton with ASM Global, the firm that manages the Shrine. "We've had some very productive conversations with the parish, and with the Saints who have the adjoining property right next door about future development out there and how that could work."

Thornton says the legislature has also set aside $10 million, for a total of $25 million in renovations to the stadium.

There have also been productive talks with the United Soccer League on bringing pro soccer to Metairie, said Thornton.

"We continue to have dialog with the USL soccer league about potential to bring a team here," he said.

NOLA Gold Rugby has been calling the Shrine home since the AAA Baby Cakes moved to Wichita, Kansas in 2019.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Louisiana Culture: How pralines became a local specialty

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – One of Louisiana’s most popular desserts is the praline. Made with pecans and cream or milk, the candy’s rich and full-bodied flavors are near decadent. One taste of a well-made praline explains why the treat has been tempting Louisianians and tourists since the 1800s.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Shreveport gives startup recycler time to respond to contract terms

SHREVEPORT, La. - The clock is ticking on Shreveport's controversial recycling contractor to put up a performance bond and get on with the job. The City Council voted this week to keep a performance bond in place. It's been more than nine months since the council first approved a contract for Charlette Edwards of C. Edwards Concepts despite Edwards having no experience, equipment or employees.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NOLA.com

Controversial New Orleans lakefront condo plan rejected by state agency

A controversial proposal to build a new condominium building in West End on the New Orleans lakefront was given a thumbs down by the state Department of Natural Resources this week because its developers did not adequately address flooding concerns. The concerns involve whether the project could limit the flow...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSLA

New 100,000 square foot warehouse opened at Port of Caddo-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A new, large warehouse is now open at the Port of Caddo-Bossier after a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday, June 30. The new warehouse will help two companies expand their operations at the port. The project is a joint venture between the port, the Red River Waterway Commission, and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD). A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday morning at 4000 Doug Attaway Blvd.
CADDO PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Bossier City, LA
Government
Bossier City, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Government
Metairie, LA
Government
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Metairie, LA
Sports
City
Bossier City, LA
NOLA.com

Once competitors, these Louisiana chefs rally together after disaster strikes restaurant

Early in June, chefs from around the state gathered for a fierce, if friendly, bout of competition at the annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-off, with a coveted crown on the line. A week later, disaster struck one of those chefs, Ben Fidelik, as a fire broke out at his Mariner’s Restaurant in Natchitoches. Now, erstwhile competitors are rallying to support him and his 60-member staff.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Ahead of holiday weekend, 6th COVID wave builds steam across Louisiana

The July 4 holiday annually brings fireworks shows, family barbecues and thousands of Essence Festival tourists to New Orleans. But this year, health professionals are urging caution, as the state's sixth wave of COVID cases build steam. While this wave appears to lack the rapid acceleration of infections of previous...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shrine On Airline#Baseball Diamond#Legislature#Jefferson Parish#Asm Global#The United Soccer League#Usl#Nola Gold Rugby
Eater

Where to Satisfy a Craving for Mexican Food in New Orleans

For all its cuisines, Mexican isn’t one that typically comes to mind when considering New Orleans food as a whole. But even here, there’s a plethora of options to satisfy a craving for what could be considered the perfect food: It’s textural (tender meats, crispy tortillas, juicy pico de gallo, crunchy lettuce, creamy guacamole), balanced (savory herbs, smoky chipotle, fresh citrus, spicy peppers, sweet cinnamon), and deeply flavorful, the result of simmering, steaming, and open-flame cooking.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
KSLA

Shreveport mayor, health leaders discuss hospital staffing shortage

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins held a news conference Wednesday, June 29 to discuss the impact the hospital staffing shortage is having on healthcare in the city. The mayor was joined by hospital and healthcare leaders in the community, specifically to talk about COVID-19. The mayor’s office says...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Dr. Karen M. Pendleton, kindness and health

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –KTAL and KMSS have partnered with The Nell Shehee Foundation’s Operation Kindness effort. The goal is to promote kindness and remind people that “It’s OK to Be Kind.”. Dr. Karen M. Pendleton, shares that kindness is a recipe for good health and staying...
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
News Break
Politics
K945

When Will Diamond Jacks Reopen?

The quickly dilapidating facility off I-20 in Bossier, formerly known as Diamond Jacks Casino, will soon have new life. Mississippi based company Foundation Gaming is currently going through the process of purchasing Diamond Jacks Casino. Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns told KEEL News:. Everything is going very smoothly...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Watch as Caddo Bridge Pilings Are Blown Up

A new bridge is on the way, but the old bridge over Caddo Lake in the Mooringsport area is now gone. Demolition crews blew it up on Wednesday. Actually, most of the bridge was dismantled and hauled off before the explosions. The explosions had to happen to get rid of the bridge pilings in the lake. It is worth noting that Erin Buchanan with DOTD says "the debris created from the detonation of the bridge footings will be dredged and removed from the water."
MOORINGSPORT, LA
myneworleans.com

The Best Secret Spot Uptown

I live Uptown and have passed the Park View Guest House hundreds, if not thousands of times, though I have never been in. The stately building at the corner of St. Charles Avenue and Walnut Street overlooking Audubon Park was erected in 1884 as an exclusive guest house to serve those visiting New Orleans’ newly subdivided plantation lands to the west of the French Quarter.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Council Makes a Decision on Recycling

In a bizarre turn of events, the Shreveport City Council voted down the latest proposal to move forward with recycling in the community. This measure would lift the surety bond required of the company winning the bid, C. Edwards Concepts. As the meeting started, there were only 4 council members...
SHREVEPORT, LA
fox8live.com

FOX 8 bids farewell to Kim Holden

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thoughtful, kind, dependable, wise, loyal, dedicated, mentor, friend: all of these are words used to describe Kim Holden by her colleagues who have worked alongside her for years. After 34 years at FOX 8, Kim has decided to retire. Kim is a Louisiana girl through and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
18K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy