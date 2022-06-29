ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4th of July newspaper will be online only

By Donna Smith, Oakridger
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago

Subscribers to The Oak Ridger — or its online website, oakridger.com — will get e-editions only of the 4th of July newspaper on Monday.

There will be no print edition of The Oak Ridger delivered to homes or stores where the newspaper is normally sold.

The decision to not publish a print edition of The Oak Ridger on Memorial Day was announced by its parent company, the Gannett Co. The McLean, Va.-based company will not publish print editions of its newspapers in almost all of its newspaper markets across 46 states.

The e-edition of The Oak Ridger includes more nation/world, entertainment and sports news than the print edition, as well as an additional day of publication on Saturday. Also, subscribers get to access e-editions of all of Gannett's hundreds of newspapers across the state and nation. More games and special editions on travel, etc., are included with the e-editions, as well.

The Oak Ridger's office will be closed on Independence Day, and phones will not be answered locally.

The Oak Ridger's local office will be open to receiving phone calls at 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 5.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: 4th of July newspaper will be online only

