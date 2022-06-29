Perrysburg City Council votes on final land use plan, establishes Heights as legacy neighborhood

Attendees broke out into applause when Perrysburg City Council approved the final version of the city’s newest land-use plan, which officially recognizes Perrysburg Heights as a legacy neighborhood and free from commercial development.

“Thank you for taking our neighborhood into consideration,” Grant Richards, a Heights resident, shouted to council after the unanimous vote on Tuesday night.

Mr. Richards has lived in the Heights for 15 years and said seeing the final decision was emotional. He’s retired and on a fixed income, as with many Heights residents, and was worried about potential changes to his neighborhood.

“We were going through this quite a while with the back and forth,” he said. “Thankfully, they heard us, they listened to us, and they agreed we should be left alone.”

Throughout the planning process, Heights community members have been concerned about potential changes to their neighborhood, such as enhancing walkability, establishing mixed-use zoning for commercial and residential development, and adding centrally-located green space to an area where residential homes currently sit.

The Heights is a 90-acre Perrysburg Township community south of I-475 and bounded by State Rt. 25 and Roachton Road to the west and the south, respectively. Much of the neighborhood is hooked up to city utilities, which is why it was initially included in the land-use plan.

Previously, members of council were presented with various options for the land-use plan which included different proposals regarding the Heights. The option with the most support, and the one that ultimately was approved on Tuesday, was the one that essentially leaves the Heights alone, with the exception of one parcel behind the Taco Bell that is slated for commercial use.

“I was happy to see that we were able to come up with a resolution that protected the neighborhood character of the Heights,” said Councilman Tim McCarthy, chairman of the planning and zoning committee. “It was never the city’s intention to affect that in any meaningful way.”

Mr. McCarthy said committee and council members knew the first presentation of the proposal for the neighborhood, which showed the Heights as almost reflective of Levis Commons, was off the mark. Through subsequent meetings and discussions, he said officials gained a deeper understanding of the neighborhood and what residents wanted.

“The plan is to preserve the neighborhood to the fullest extent possible,” he said.

Paul Belazis, president of the Perrysburg Heights Community Association, said the Heights community has been fighting this issue for more than a year and finally saw their efforts come to fruition.

“It was a tremendous source of anxiety that now is gone,” he said. “It is a big day for residents of Perrysburg Heights.”