ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perrysburg, OH

Perrysburg City Council votes on final land use plan, establishes Heights as legacy neighborhood

By By Kate Snyder / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VsUBb_0gP5Mp0t00

Attendees broke out into applause when Perrysburg City Council approved the final version of the city’s newest land-use plan, which officially recognizes Perrysburg Heights as a legacy neighborhood and free from commercial development.

“Thank you for taking our neighborhood into consideration,” Grant Richards, a Heights resident, shouted to council after the unanimous vote on Tuesday night.

Mr. Richards has lived in the Heights for 15 years and said seeing the final decision was emotional. He’s retired and on a fixed income, as with many Heights residents, and was worried about potential changes to his neighborhood.

“We were going through this quite a while with the back and forth,” he said. “Thankfully, they heard us, they listened to us, and they agreed we should be left alone.”

Throughout the planning process, Heights community members have been concerned about potential changes to their neighborhood, such as enhancing walkability, establishing mixed-use zoning for commercial and residential development, and adding centrally-located green space to an area where residential homes currently sit.

The Heights is a 90-acre Perrysburg Township community south of I-475 and bounded by State Rt. 25 and Roachton Road to the west and the south, respectively. Much of the neighborhood is hooked up to city utilities, which is why it was initially included in the land-use plan.

Previously, members of council were presented with various options for the land-use plan which included different proposals regarding the Heights. The option with the most support, and the one that ultimately was approved on Tuesday, was the one that essentially leaves the Heights alone, with the exception of one parcel behind the Taco Bell that is slated for commercial use.

“I was happy to see that we were able to come up with a resolution that protected the neighborhood character of the Heights,” said Councilman Tim McCarthy, chairman of the planning and zoning committee. “It was never the city’s intention to affect that in any meaningful way.”

Mr. McCarthy said committee and council members knew the first presentation of the proposal for the neighborhood, which showed the Heights as almost reflective of Levis Commons, was off the mark. Through subsequent meetings and discussions, he said officials gained a deeper understanding of the neighborhood and what residents wanted.

“The plan is to preserve the neighborhood to the fullest extent possible,” he said.

Paul Belazis, president of the Perrysburg Heights Community Association, said the Heights community has been fighting this issue for more than a year and finally saw their efforts come to fruition.

“It was a tremendous source of anxiety that now is gone,” he said. “It is a big day for residents of Perrysburg Heights.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perrysburg, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Perrysburg, OH
Government
sent-trib.com

BG opts out of fireworks law; other communities allow discharge

Under a new law, Ohioans may legally discharge fireworks on certain holidays, including Independence Day. But some Wood County communities are opting out of the new law. Bowling Green Fire Division Chief Bill Moorman said the city will continue to follow its ordinance that outlaws the discharging of fireworks by city residents.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin city pool hours changed for 4th of July

Tiffin, Ohio — As the Tiffin Parks and Recreation Department gets ready for the 4th of July celebration at Hedges-Boyer Park, residents are asked to be aware of some changes to hours and potentially to payments. For the 4th of July, pool hours have been expanded to 11 a.m....
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Mccarthy
Person
Grant Richards
wlen.com

Multiple Onsted Area Fireworks Shows are Planned for this Weekend

Onsted, MI – With the 4th of July weekend upon us, there are many options Lenawee County residents have to enjoy fireworks. There are multiple shows planned for the Onsted area, as explained by Ron Bailey on a recent Onsted Online program…. WLEN has a complete list of area...
ONSTED, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan county shelves $90 million taxpayer-funded sports complex after CapCon reporting

A Michigan county has shelved plans to build a nearly $90 million sports complex, largely with taxpayer dollars, after unfavorable news coverage and pushback from the local communities. Lenawee County’s Project Phoenix was the proposed recreation and events center in Tecumseh, Michigan. According to the Adrian Daily Telegram, “County...
swantonenterprise.com

Groundbreaking held for new U.S. 20A interchange

MAUMEE – A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for a new interchange at U.S. 20A and Interstate 475. Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) Director Jack Marchbanks led the event that marked the beginning of a project that will widen I-475 and construct the new interchange. “Since day one, the...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Tiffin seeing new economic growth

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - More and more economic development is happening all over the area and now a big new project is on the books for Tiffin. A 5th spec building is now under construction as companies look for workable space right away. Companies need space and they don’t want to wait for it.
TIFFIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Land Area#Perrysburg City Council#State Rt
WTOL 11

Seneca County Commissioners oppose proposed expansion of Sunny Farms Landfill

FOSTORIA, Ohio — The owners of the Sunny Farms Landfill in Fostoria say their operations must be expanded. The three Seneca County Commissioners approved a resolution last week officially opposing the plan to expand the landfill. Win-Waste, the landfill operator, wants to bring in more garbage from out of state, going from the current 7,500 tons every day up to 12,000 tons.
WTOL 11

Full Fourth of July festivities return to downtown Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio — There's a full schedule of events Saturday in Sandusky County to celebrate the holiday weekend. Downtown Fremont is preparing to host hundreds of visitors this weekend with a busy Saturday of events. First, their Fourth of July Parade begins at 10 a.m., followed by their annual...
FREMONT, OH
hollandsfj.us

Dumpster Days service to be offered July 8, 9

Springfield Township residents are invited to use a free dumpster service Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9. Located behind the Springfield Township building, 7617 Angola Road, Dumpsters Days will be offered from 8 a.m. to noon. All loads will be inspected, and residency in Springfield Township will be verified.
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
13abc.com

ODOT holds groundbreaking for I-475 widening project

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Transportation held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for the I-475 widening project that will add a new interchange at US-20A in Maumee. It’s a project that’s been in the works for over 30 years. ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said after the long process...
MAUMEE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sent-trib.com

Pricey pyrotechnics: Donations sought for Elmwood fireworks show

BLOOMDALE — On July 23, Elmwood Local Schools will be the site of a musical fireworks show and donations are needed to pay for the pyrotechnics. West Millgrove Mayor Ann Schreiner attended the June 27 Elmwood school board meeting to promote the show and get word out for the need for donations.
bgindependentmedia.org

BG trash collection driver recognized for helping person in distress on his route

A Bowling Green Public Works equipment operator, who assisted a citizen in need, earned a commendation from Mayor Mike Aspacher at a recent City Council meeting. Scott Beeker, a Bowling Green refuse collection driver, assisted a citizen who appeared to be in distress while he was on his regular route on April 13. He noticed a person had fallen on their porch.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
sent-trib.com

Enjoy the show, leave fireworks at home for BG Boom

With the newly released state ruling on fireworks, BG BOOM organizers are making a clear statement on how this affects their event. Organizers of the BG Boom Festival and Fireworks are asking that no outside pyrotechnics be brought anywhere, including parking lots, during Sunday’s event. Both the Wood County...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy