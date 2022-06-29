ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Angolia wants to cut 'divisive' subjects from FCPS, resist state curriculum mandates

By Jillian Atelsek jatelsek@newspost.com
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 3 days ago
Olivia Angolia

Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections. Each school board profile will include an audio recording of the full interview.

The Frederick News-Post · In the Booth with Olivia Angolia, candidate for Board of Education

Frederick County Board of Education candidate Olivia Angolia said she wants to make changes in the school system before she has children she would enroll there.

Angolia, a Middletown resident, said she and her husband were concerned about the way Frederick County Public Schools teachers address race and gender.

”I would like to get back to strictly academics and allow children to be children and to not teach divisive and inappropriate subject material,” Angolia said. “We just want to teach children what they need to succeed in the world and in life.”

She is a member of the Education Not Indoctrination slate, a group of four conservative candidates who are raising and spending money as a group and say they have a shared mission. The other candidates on the slate are Nancy Allen, Mark Joannides and Cindy Rose.

Angolia decided to join the race after hearing Rose speak at a meeting of the Republican Women of Frederick County.

The group is running a campaign that draws on national political divisions. Their website calls out to voters who “know and recognize that something is terribly wrong in America,” arguing that “your local schools are teaching men can have babies, secrets are kept from parents, all white people are born racists, healthy young people are forced to hide their faces behind masks and special interest groups have taken control of your classrooms.”

Angolia said FCPS’ struggles with recruitment and retention were likely caused by teachers who leave their jobs because they don’t want to teach “sexualized material” or deliver instruction through an “equity lens.”

She cited a recently adopted state health curriculum framework that outlines when and how elementary schoolers should learn about gender identity and sexual orientation, saying her slate would vote to repeal it if they are elected as a group and secure a majority on the seven-member board.

That would likely result in a loss of state funding, FCPS officials have said. Angolia maintained that local officials had “the power to say no.”

”We do not believe that the Maryland State Department of Education has any control over what the local board implements,” Angolia said.

If elected, she said, she would try to expand the district’s School Resource Officer program, which brings Frederick County Sheriff’s Office deputies into high schools across the county.

Angolia also said she would fight to record meetings of all of the board’s committees and hold the meetings after working hours, so more parents could attend.

She has about five years of experience in marketing, hiring and budgeting, she said. She declined to answer when asked what her job is.

She graduated from Frederick High School in 2009, according to the slate’s website. Angolia then attended Frederick Community College for two semesters before “transitioning from part-time to full-time employment,” the site says.

Angolia said being an FCPS graduate sets her apart from other candidates.

”I can bring a voice to some of the younger families and newer families in Frederick County who are feeling and thinking a lot of the same things I do,” she said.

The other candidates in the school board race are: Liz Barrett, Ysela Bravo, David Brooks, Heather Fletcher, Rae Gallagher, April Marie Montgomery, Ashley A. Nieves, Tiffany M. Noble, Rayna T. Remondini, Dean Rose, Justi Thomas and Karen Yoho.

