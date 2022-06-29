Bally’s Twin River employees authorize strike if new contract is not reached

Veterans and active military members can pump up to ten gallons of free gas into their vehicles on Friday, July 1 until noon, as appreciation for their service. Head to the Sunoco gas station at 101 Pleasant View Ave. in Smithfield with your veteran or active military ID to get your gas. This offer applies to the first 200 cars in line. With gas prices skyrocketing, a chance like this to save is a great way to honor the men and women of Rhode Island who have served in the armed forces. Sponsored by business owners Robert Skeffintgton, Robert Santilli and Billy Hogan, the lifelong friends partnered up to pay for 90 percent of the gas while Sunoco provides the remaining 10 percent.

SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO