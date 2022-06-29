ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Diamondbacks' Zach Davies: Out with shoulder inflammation

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Davies was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right shoulder inflammation, Nick Piecoro of...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Sports

Steph sends heartfelt goodbye to JTA after Lakers deal

Juan Toscano-Anderson is leaving the Bay and headed for SoCal, but he will forever remain an Oakland hero. And from one Bay Area legend to another, 2022 NBA Finals MVP Steph Curry showed love to the East Oakland native. Toscano-Anderson reached an agreement with the Lakers shortly after the NBA’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

An ideal fit for Raptors, Otto Porter Jr. leaves Warriors, putting champs in a precarious place

Eleven months ago, Otto Porter Jr. entered free agency as something of a wild card. Every executive in the NBA knew what he could do when healthy, but nobody could count on him being healthy. Due to foot and back injuries, he'd played 28 games in the 2020-21 season, and only half that number in the previous one. If you have already forgotten that he was ever a member of the Orlando Magic, it's because, after they acquired him about 15 months ago, he only appeared in three games for them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Still getting comfortable

White Sox assistant general manager Chris Getz said that Jimenez (hamstring) is "getting more comfortable with his legs" while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Getz further stated, "It's just a matter of him [Jimenez] getting comfortable with it. When you...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Justin Turner: Blasts two homers in win

Turner went 3-for-3 with a pair of home runs and three total RBI in Thursday's 3-1 victory against San Diego. Padres starter Joe Musgrove mostly shut down Dodgers hitters in the contest, but he couldn't contain Turner, who notched his first multi-homer game of the season. All three of Los Angeles' runs came by way of Turner long balls, as the veteran went deep in the second inning and again in the seventh. He's still well below his career norms with a .227/.298/.375 slash line and just six homers through 70 contests on the campaign, but his power has come in spurts at times in the past, so he'll look to build on Thursday's performance.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Remains out Friday

Alvarez (head) remains out of the lineup Friday against the Angels, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Jeremy Pena, meanwhile, is back in the lineup after the collision with Alvarez on Wednesday. Clearly Alvarez is worse off than Pena, but there is still little clarity on Alvarez's condition. Alvarez remains day-to-day and on the active roster at this time.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jonathan Davis: Managing low back, rib cage issues

Davis was diagnosed with low back/rib cage discomfort after leaving Wednesday's game against the Rays, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Davis crashed into the wall in center field on a diving catch in the bottom of the second inning and initially remained in the game, but he exited in the bottom of the third inning. The 30-year-old should tentatively be considered day-to-day prior to Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
QUEENS, NY
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Robin Lopez: Joins Cavs on one-year deal

Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest. The veteran will provide additional depth in Cleveland's frontcourt for 2022-23 behind starter Jarrett Allen.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Out of lineup

Casali will be on the bench for Friday's game against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Casali has started back-to-back games just once in the Giants' last 17 contests. Austin Wynns starts behind the plate Friday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Padres' Joe Musgrove: Fans 10 but takes loss

Musgrove (8-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings. Musgrove would have likely encountered a better fate if not for Justin Turner's presence in the lineup. The Dodgers' third baseman took the veteran hurler deep twice to account for all three runs against him. Despite that obstacle, Musgrove pitched well, earning a quality start and racking up 15 swinging strikes along with a season-high 10 punchouts. The right-hander began the campaign with a win in each of his first eight decisions but has now dropped two straight. He's been the Padres' best starter, however, posting a 2.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 92:19 K:BB over 92 innings overall.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Silvino Bracho: Designated for assignment

Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. Bracho joined the Red Sox for their series in Toronto to begin the week, but he didn't make any appearances. He's posted a 3.16 ERA and 1.06 WHIP in 31.1 innings over 18 appearances (one start) at Triple-A Worcester this year. He was eventually traded to the Braves for cash considerations.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Scheduled start postponed

Cole won't start Friday against the Guardians, as the game has been postponed due to poor weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. Cole will start the first game of the twin bill, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

