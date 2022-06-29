ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WOOD TV8

Protest held at GR gas station after medication found in candy bag

By Kyle Kuhns, Madalyn Buursma
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FywUp_0gP5Kj2B00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a protest at a Grand Rapids gas station Tuesday after bags of candy were found with prescription medication inside.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said a clerk at the station on Martin Luther King Junior Street and Eastern Avenue SE knocked over his prescription medication as he was bagging up candy to sell. Some of the pills ended up with the candy.

“He thought that he had recovered all of the meds but missed a couple of them. These meds ended up in candy bags and were inadvertently sold with the candy,” GRPD said in a release.

GRPD says on Monday a mother found the pills in a bag of candy and police were called. Officers spoke with everyone involved.

Police say the pills appear to be diabetic medication and the incident was not intentional. They say the bottle of medication had the clerk’s name on it and the pills matched the prescription.

“We are thankful this mother was able to locate the misplaced medication before it was consumed by her children,” Deputy Chief Scott Rifenberg said in the release. “This was an unfortunate incident but is believed to be accidental. There are no criminal charges being pursued at this time by GRPD; however, we are meeting with the Michigan Department of Agriculture which is also now looking into this situation.”

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bg51P_0gP5Kj2B00
    People protest at a Grand Rapids gas station on June 28, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3duG07_0gP5Kj2B00
    People protest at a Grand Rapids gas station on June 28, 2022.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KSWxT_0gP5Kj2B00
    People protest at a Grand Rapids gas station on June 28, 2022.

Protesters at the gas station said they want the location shut down.

“If this gas station was shut down, this wouldn’t be happening right now, because … people come to this gas station just to hangout,” Alexis Lacey told News 8. “It’s not a club.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 3

Related
WWMTCw

Burglars break into Nonla Burger in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A rock shattered the glass door of a popular burger joint in Kalamazoo that was burglarized overnight. The cash register was stolen from Nonla Burger on Burdick Street in Kalamazoo, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The break-in occurred between Thursday 10 p.m. and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Station#Protest#Meds#Nexstar
WWMTCw

Man brings AR-15, shotgun to credit union after threatening employees, deputies say

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — He said was going to "show up and raise some hell," according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Just before noon Thursday, he seemingly followed through on that promise by showing up to the Omni Credit Union on Dickman Road in Springfield, with a shotgun strapped to his back, a handgun on his hip and an AR-15 in the trunk of his car, deputies said.
SPRINGFIELD, MI
Fox17

Grand Haven roads to close during July 4 celebrations

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A handful of streets will be closed to traffic in Grand Haven for Independence Day. The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety (GHDPS) says the following streets will be closed from 6:30 p.m. on Monday, July 4 until about 2 a.m. on Tuesday, July 5:
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy