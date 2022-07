Part of the Juneteenth issue of The Highlight. This story was produced in partnership with Capital B. As a mysterious new virus spread across the globe and outrage over police violence spilled into the streets, Stone Mountain resident Renee Walters spent 2020 in a state of growing isolation and shock. Her distress gave way to depression as the year wore on and fears about her family’s safety consumed her.

STONE MOUNTAIN, GA ・ 17 DAYS AGO