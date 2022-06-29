ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamondbacks' Sean Poppen: Back in big leagues

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Poppen was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

CBS Sports

Gary Payton II leaving Warriors to sign three-year, $28 million deal with Blazers, per report

The Portland Trail Blazers are signing former Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II to a three-year, $28 million deal, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Payton's payday is well earned after he was one of the breakout players of the 2021-22 season. After spending the bulk of his career on 10-day contracts and in the G-League, he finally managed to carve out a steady role for himself with the Warriors as a defensive stopper and unconventional pick-and-roll threat. He helped lead Golden State to a championship, and now, he'll take his talents to the Pacific Northwest.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Still getting comfortable

White Sox assistant general manager Chris Getz said that Jimenez (hamstring) is "getting more comfortable with his legs" while on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Getz further stated, "It's just a matter of him [Jimenez] getting comfortable with it. When you...
CBS Sports

Padres' Joe Musgrove: Fans 10 but takes loss

Musgrove (8-2) took the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out 10 over seven innings. Musgrove would have likely encountered a better fate if not for Justin Turner's presence in the lineup. The Dodgers' third baseman took the veteran hurler deep twice to account for all three runs against him. Despite that obstacle, Musgrove pitched well, earning a quality start and racking up 15 swinging strikes along with a season-high 10 punchouts. The right-hander began the campaign with a win in each of his first eight decisions but has now dropped two straight. He's been the Padres' best starter, however, posting a 2.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 92:19 K:BB over 92 innings overall.
CBS Sports

Rays' Jeffrey Springs: On family medical emergency list

Springs was placed on the family medical emergency list Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Springs was a potential starter for Thursday's matchup against the Blue Jays, but he'll spend some time away from the team after landing on the bereavement list. He'll be forced to miss 3-to-7 days but should be an option to start sometime next week. Matt Wisler is serving as the opener Thursday, while Ryan Yarbrough will likely serve as a bulk reliever after he was called up.
Sean Poppen
Zach Davies
CBS Sports

Rays' Ryan Yarbrough: Ineffective in return

Yarbrough (0-4) took the loss Thursday in Toronto, allowing four runs on eight hits, a walk and a hit batsman in 5.1 innings in relief. He did not record a strikeout. Yarbrough followed Matt Wisler's scoreless first inning by promptly giving up a single and a two-run homer to the first two batters he faced. He held the Blue Jays scoreless over the next four frames and then allowed another two-run homer in the seventh. It was his first appearance for the Rays after spending the better part of June playing for Triple-A Durham. Through 34 innings in the majors, he's posted a 5.82 ERA and 20:11 K:BB in a disappointing first half of the season.
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Carted off after collision

Alvarez was removed in the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Mets after he was involved in a collision with teammate Jeremy Pena in the outfield, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 0-for-3 with a walk before departing the contest. Alvarez appeared to absorb the brunt...
CBS Sports

Giants' Curt Casali: Out of lineup

Casali will be on the bench for Friday's game against the White Sox, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Casali has started back-to-back games just once in the Giants' last 17 contests. Austin Wynns starts behind the plate Friday.
CBS Sports

Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Remains out Friday

Alvarez (head) remains out of the lineup Friday against the Angels, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. Jeremy Pena, meanwhile, is back in the lineup after the collision with Alvarez on Wednesday. Clearly Alvarez is worse off than Pena, but there is still little clarity on Alvarez's condition. Alvarez remains day-to-day and on the active roster at this time.
CBS Sports

Mets' Max Scherzer: Activated from IL

Scherzer (oblique) will be activated from the 15-day injured list Tuesday and start that night against the Reds, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports. Scherzer will return to the team after being away while nursing an oblique strain that he suffered May 18. He's hoping to toss about 90 pitches over six innings when he returns to the mound Tuesday. The 37-year-old surrendered four runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over eight innings in two rehab starts with Double-A Binghamton. Prior to the injury, Scherzer had produced a 2.54 ERA and 0.95 WHIP with a 10.7 K/9 over 49.2 frames in eight starts.
CBS Sports

Braves' Silvino Bracho: Dealt to Atlanta

Bracho was traded to Atlanta from Boston on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations. Bracho was designated for assignment by the Red Sox on Thursday. He has appeared in 18 games with Triple-A Worcester this season and maintained a 3.16 ERA with a 36:4 K:BB. Bracho should factor into a low-leverage relief role with Atlanta throughout the final months of the season.
CBS Sports

Royals' Matt Peacock: Designated for assignment

Peacock was designated for assignment by the Royals on Friday. The Royals claimed Ryan Weiss off waivers from the Diamondbacks, and Peacock was the 40-man roster casualty. Peacock allowed four runs on six hits over two innings in his most recent stint in the big leagues.
CBS Sports

Twins' Josh Winder: Heads back to Triple-A

The Twins optioned Winder to Triple-A St. Paul on Wednesday. As anticipated, Winder will return to the minors after the Twins designated him as the 27th man for Tuesday's doubleheader with the Guardians. He started the second game of the twin bill, scooping up his third win of the season while spinning six shutout frames. Minnesota doesn't have a permanent opening in the rotation for the rookie at the moment, but Winder should be first in line for a promotion whenever the Twins require an additional starting pitcher.
CBS Sports

Pirates' Tucupita Marcano: Reinstated by Pirates

Marcano (illness) was reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list Thursday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports. Marcano tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, but he recently appeared in three rehab games and went 1-for-9 with three runs, two stolen bases, four walks and two strikeouts. The 22-year-old carved out relatively consistent playing time leading up to his absence and should have a chance to regain at-bats after Yu Chang was designated for assignment Thursday.
CBS Sports

Yankees' Gerrit Cole: Scheduled start postponed

Cole won't start Friday against the Guardians, as the game has been postponed due to poor weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. Cole will start the first game of the twin bill, per Marly Rivera of ESPN.com.
CBS Sports

Cubs' Alfonso Rivas: Not starting Thursday

Rivas isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Cincinnati, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports. Rivas started in the last five games and went 4-for-18 with two runs, two RBI, a stolen base, a walk and five strikeouts during that span. P.J. Higgins is starting at first base and batting seventh Thursday.
CBS Sports

Cavaliers' Robin Lopez: Joins Cavs on one-year deal

Lopez and the Cavaliers agreed to terms Friday on a one-year contract, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Lopez appeared in 36 games for the Magic last season, averaging 7.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 17.0 minutes per contest. The veteran will provide additional depth in Cleveland's frontcourt for 2022-23 behind starter Jarrett Allen.
