TWINSBURG – With the presentation of a proclamation and voicing of many kind words, City Council bid farewell to Mayor Ted Yates at its June 28 meeting. Yates, 53, has accepted the village manager post in Islamorada, a Florida Keys community with a population of about 6,400. His final day on the job in Twinsburg was July 1.

TWINSBURG, OH ・ 38 MINUTES AGO