Suffolk, VA

ARHS chief Betts announces retirement

By By Chris Day Multimedia Editor
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

Battle Betts, who led the region’s public health response to the COVID-19 pandemic, is retiring.

Betts, director of Albemarle Regional Health Services since 2016, is retiring to take over as new CEO and president of the Obici Healthcare Foundation in Suffolk, Virginia, he said Tuesday. His last day with ARHS is July 29.

Betts, 50, began working at ARHS in 1994 at age 22. His first job was in health education.

“I started out doing worksite wellness,” Betts said Tuesday, after attending his final meeting of the ARHS Board of Health.

Betts was a veteran of ARHS when he took over for former director Jerry Parks in December 2016. While ARHS has not yet announced his replacement, another ARHS veteran is expressing her interest in the position.

“I would be honored to speak with our board about professional growth opportunities within ARHS,” said Ashley Stoop, the health agency’s director of policy, planning and preparedness. “ARHS and public health are very important to me both personally and professionally. It is my goal to continue my nearly 17 years of public service at ARHS in whatever capacity I am needed, but also grow in a true leadership capacity.”

At the conclusion of Tuesday’s meeting, board members thanked Betts for his leadership the last six years.

“You will certainly be missed,” said Tammy Lee, a Bertie County commissioner. “The work that you’ve done in your tenure has just been amazing.”

William Meiggs, who represents Camden County on the board, praised Betts for ensuring board members were always informed as much as possible before they voted on ARHS issues.

“That is a unique bit of character and management ability that I am sorely going to miss,” Meiggs said.

The Obici Healthcare Foundation announced Betts as its new president on June 15.

“I am humbled by the wonderful opportunity to serve Obici Healthcare Foundation in their mission to improve lives and health outcomes,” Betts said. “I look forward to working with the diverse and engaged board of directors and highly talented staff to form new innovative partnerships in our communities and foster existing relationships to maximize available resources.”

Thomas L. Woodward III, chairman of the foundation directors board, welcomed Betts.

“Having successfully led public health initiatives, Mr. Betts has a deep knowledge of the health needs of rural populations,” Woodward said. “He is an exceptional leader who values community building and partnerships and will be instrumental in advancing the Foundation’s mission.”

In May, Betts was presented the N.C. Health Director of the Year Award by the N.C. Association of Health Directors.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Health Education#Arhs#The Arhs Board Of Health
