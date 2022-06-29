"The Black Phone:" 21 Of The Funniest Letterboxd Comments

The latest horror to hit the big screen is The Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke as "The Grabber," a mask-wearing child kidnapper. Directed by Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange, Sinister) , the supernatural horror sees his latest victim use a mysterious phone to communicate with the previous victims.

Total disclaimer: I quite enjoyed the movie! It wasn't mind-blowing, and I would have loved a bit more back story and grit to it, but it was quite fun and a good excuse to hit the theaters.

However, in my super-nerdy post-film Letterboxd scroll-through, it's safe to say that the movie is bringing in some hilarious responses from audiences. Some took an instant displeasing to the flick, whilst others took to the platform to share their secret love of Ethan Hawke. The result? Endless scrolling fun as I present to you a selection of the most hilarious Letterboxd reviews I found for The Black Phone...

🚨 Warning: Some of these comments give away spoilers and plot details about The Black Phone. 🚨

1. Laughs in Drake!

@jacobprante, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

2. The cry for a better story.

@bennadeau, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

3. I didn't know Ethan Hawke fans were like this until today.

@johngriffin, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

4. Small wins people, small wins.

@whitney, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

5. Gwen is the superhero we all need.

@bryanespitia, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

6. Maybe this conversation happened in an alternate universe.

@marmar, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

7. Poor Ethan, what a routine.

@murphy, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

8. This one went straight to my millennial soul.

@oliverswift, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

9. Another stan for Ethan Hawke.

@alex, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

10. Seriously, the Ethan Hawke fans are in full swing.

@abbie, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

11. Mum, is that you?

@maxivanov, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

12. Don't even know how to explain this one.

@jack, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

13. It's a rotary phone, come on guys!

@rachel, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

14. Love the ambition here. Don't go swimming in pools of black phones people...

@joshciccone, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

15. So effortless yet so perfect.

@sam, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

16. Admit it, how often did you have the police visit and talk to the class about stranger danger?!

@benl, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

17. If you know, you know.

@lindsay, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

18. Since. April.

@travis, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

19. Anything to skill up, Alex!

@alex, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

20. This one speaks to me. Is it a millennial thing again?!

@marteen, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

21. Those hints are sparse you know!

@sundancecassidy, BFA / Alamy / Via letterboxd.com

Have you seen The Black Phone yet, or do you plan to?