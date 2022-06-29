"The Black Phone:" 21 Of The Funniest Letterboxd Comments
By Juliette Perks
BuzzFeed
3 days ago
The latest horror to hit the big screen is The Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke as "The Grabber," a mask-wearing child kidnapper. Directed by Scott Derrickson (Doctor Strange, Sinister) , the supernatural horror sees his latest victim use a mysterious phone to communicate with the previous victims.
Universal Studios
Total disclaimer: I quite enjoyed the movie! It wasn't mind-blowing, and I would have loved a bit more back story and grit to it, but it was quite fun and a good excuse to hit the theaters.
However, in my super-nerdy post-film Letterboxd scroll-through, it's safe to say that the movie is bringing in some hilarious responses from audiences. Some took an instant displeasing to the flick, whilst others took to the platform to share their secret love of Ethan Hawke. The result? Endless scrolling fun as I present to you a selection of the most hilarious Letterboxd reviews I found for The Black Phone...
🚨 Warning: Some of these comments give away spoilers and plot details about The Black Phone. 🚨
1. Laughs in Drake!
2. The cry for a better story.
3. I didn't know Ethan Hawke fans were like this until today.
4. Small wins people, small wins.
5. Gwen is the superhero we all need.
6. Maybe this conversation happened in an alternate universe.
7. Poor Ethan, what a routine.
8. This one went straight to my millennial soul.
9. Another stan for Ethan Hawke.
10. Seriously, the Ethan Hawke fans are in full swing.
11. Mum, is that you?
12. Don't even know how to explain this one.
13. It's a rotary phone, come on guys!
14. Love the ambition here. Don't go swimming in pools of black phones people...
15. So effortless yet so perfect.
16. Admit it, how often did you have the police visit and talk to the class about stranger danger?!
17. If you know, you know.
18. Since. April.
19. Anything to skill up, Alex!
20. This one speaks to me. Is it a millennial thing again?!
21. Those hints are sparse you know!
Have you seen The Black Phone yet, or do you plan to?
